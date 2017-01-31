Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Retail Now Next: 2017+" conference to their offering.
Guest experts will look at the changes, challenges and consequences of the trends that will affect your business in the rapidly evolving retail landscape. This event will validate your short- and long-term strategy and equip your teams with the knowledge, insights and action plans needed to deliver success in the years to come.
What You Should Expect to Get Out of This Event:
Answers to the Burning Questions Retail Leaders are Facing
Action Plans to Win with Discounter, Digital, Format Evolution and Customer Strategies
Everything you Need to know About Shoppers in 2017+
Customer Management Models from Boardroom to Backroom and Buyers to Buying Groups
New at this Year's Event:
Case Studies covering both food and non-food brands
Solutions Showcase: Get hands on with the latest category, shopper and insight
solutions. Featuring VR, Data Analytics, Image Recognition and Trade Optimisation.
Ask the Analysts: Direct access to our key analysts for informal discussions
Lunchtime Discussion Tables on burning issues selected by delegates including
Brexit Buying Groups Marketplaces The Discounters and more
More: Networking Opportunities with industry colleagues and experts
Who Should Attend:
Business Leaders across departments needing to step change capability and thinking to execute in the new Retail 2017 and beyond;
Customer, Category, Insight Shopper, and Digital Managers who need to be equipped to execute winning retail strategies.
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8frz2/retail_now_and
