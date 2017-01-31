LAKE OSWEGO, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Holiday Retirement is pleased to welcome Rick Wigginton as senior vice president of sales. With more than 25 years of executive experience in direct sales and sales management, Wigginton will oversee the company's sales organization and will serve on the company's executive team.

Prior to joining Holiday, Wigginton worked at Atria Senior Living, Inc., a leading operator of independent living, supportive living, assisted living and memory care communities in the United States and Canada for 12 years. During the last four years at Atria, he served as senior vice president of sales, marketing and creative.

"Rick is a seasoned and proven sales leader with decades of experience," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday's CEO. "But most importantly, Rick brings his heart and his passion for the customers we serve, which will help all of us engage with our residents and build even stronger bonds. His focus on the constantly changing needs of our customers will lead us to create innovative programs and offer new services."

Wigginton will be involved in building high-performance teams that will grow and expand Holiday's business. He will play a key role in helping to educate the thousands of baby boomers who are now retiring every day in the U.S. and their families about the value offered by Holiday's 300+ senior living communities.

"Helping older people and their families live life better has always been a passion of mine," said Wigginton. "To have the opportunity to lead Holiday's sales efforts at this exciting time as the company focuses on customer happiness is thrilling!"

Wigginton has a master's degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and a bachelor's degree in music from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

