prooV Announces 100 Enterprises and 500 Startups on Board, Unveils More Agile and Personalized Platform as a Result of In-house Proof-of-Concept

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With hundreds of companies already utilizing the platform in its first five months, the world's first Pilot-as-a-Service ecosystem continues to reinvent and simplify the Proof-of-Concept process

prooV, the only end-to-end Proof-of-Concept (PoC) ecosystem that connects enterprises with independent software vendors and facilitates the testing and integration process, announced the results of the PoC it ran on its own platform. Upon reaching the milestone of having 100 enterprises host PoC opportunities on its platform and over 500 startups and software vendors actively offer thousands of solutions, prooV gained valuable insights into pain points and preferences from both sides regarding the process. The result- prooV 2.0.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160908/405739LOGO )



prooV's ecosystem reduces the time and resources spent on finding, testing, and implementing software solutions, solving problems felt by enterprises and vendors throughout the heretofore tedious process. The entirety of prooV 2.0's revolutionary concept of an end-to-end innovation ecosystem has been constructed based on speaking to hundreds of prooV's users in the past several months, gleaning valuable insights into preferences regarding the PoC process, and implementing measures to solve difficult issues present in collaborative innovation.

Some of the changes implemented include: improved communication channels to allow for swift communication and quick problem-solving, a new 'Deploy' button allowing users to import testing environments directly onto the AWS Service Catalog, the use of React technology instead of Angular for more flexible front-end reactive programming, and an entirely new UI/UX that makes the platform simplified and more intuitive. Additionally, the newly empowered "opportunity marketplace" brings personalized, relevant opportunities to enterprises and startups based on previously noted preferences to make the process as effortless as possible.

"Just as companies in every industry should constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve services and test innovative solutions, we have chosen to run a PoC of sorts on ourselves to ensure we're offering cutting-edge services to our customers," said Toby Olshanetsky, CEO and co-founder of prooV. "The new platform, prooV 2.0, is our latest vision for how companies and startups should come together to find, test, and integrate new innovations, but is by no means our final product. Our goal is to practice what we preach, and always find new ways to enhance the PoC ecosystem and make it more accessible."

To prooV, it is crucial that the process of testing solutions not just be effortless and efficient, but also yields implementable results for the enterprise. From the start the platform tackled a fear many enterprises face-that a tested and selected solution won't actually have real-world compatibility. Even after successfully completing a PoC, vendors' solutions can crash or malfunction due to their inability to scale. prooV 2.0 has now incorporated new and improved algorithms into the platform that assist in the process of accurately duplicating an enterprise's environment based on real data and testing solutions for viability and scalability without wasting valuable time and resources.

"It makes sense that enterprises in competitive spaces, particularly those in sensitive sectors like finance and healthcare, are concerned about not only finding viable solutions, but deploying them successfully on a large scale after a PoC," noted Alexey Sapozhnikov, CTO and co-founder of prooV. "Tuning into the specific needs of enterprises allowed us to adjust our predictive analytics package to provide a more comprehensive picture and provide expectations for how each solution will scale, thereby helping enterprises decide which solution is best-suited to fit their needs."

About prooV

prooV is the first Pilot-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and independent software vendors to discover, connect and execute Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) through remote and secure testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the relationships between enterprises and vendors implementing new software solutions, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking, and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC. Founded in 2015, prooV has offices in San Francisco, New York and Tel Aviv, and is backed by Mangrove Capital Partners and OurCrowd.

Media Contact

Leora Katz

US: +1-917-724-2650

UK: +44-203-734-1145

Leora@headline-media.com



Liel Bari

+972-52-339-5595

Liel@proov.io

