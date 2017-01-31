ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Spoleto, a fast-casual Italian restaurant that combines the speed of quick service with the sophistication of gourmet-quality food is expanding its presence in the United States with the opening of a new location in Irvine, Calif. This restaurant makes the fifth corporate-owned location in the U.S. and first location outside of Florida. The Irvine restaurant is located at 4175 Campus Dr., and comes as a direct result of Spoleto's growth since expanding to the United States from Brazil less than two years ago.

"With more than 350 established locations in Brazil and four in Florida, the Spoleto team decided to bring our unique concept to California after rave reviews to give people an option they've never seen before," said U.S. Company President, John Velasquez. "Our casual style coupled with quick service and gourmet menu offerings allows people to have culinary freedom where they can create any menu item specific to their wants and needs -- from gluten-free to vegan options, we have something for everyone."

Spoleto's menu offers choices for lunch and dinner, giving students and people working in the Irvine area Italian-inspired items that can be options for both meals. Spoleto serves gourmet and specialty pasta, focaccia flat breads, salads and dessert using locally-sourced and organic when possible ingredients, and many products straight from Italy. Customers can create their own pasta, flatbread or salad by combining six toppings from a choice of more than 30 fresh ingredients.

"We are poised for significant growth throughout the U.S., it's exciting to see the interest from investors and large franchise companies all over the country," said Velasquez. "Our goal is to grow our brand throughout Orlando while expanding nationally in key markets like Southern California."

The menu puts an emphasis on Italian ingredients such as truffle oil, truffle roasted mushrooms, burrata, and prosciutto. The store operates Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Spoleto

Spoleto combines the speed of fresh-casual service with the sophistication of an Italian restaurant and gourmet-quality food. Spoleto offers a seasonal menu based on the availability of fresh local products and an endless number of guest-selected food combinations. A choice of 30 authentic Italian-inspired toppings gives everyone a chance to create meals that inspire their palate. Guests can craft a pasta dish, flatbread or salad and interact with our chefs to experiment with a variety of fresh ingredients in Spoleto's open kitchen.

