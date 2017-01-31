Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 13% through 2021: Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising number of smartphone and tablet users, increasing internet penetration, growing mobile data traffic coupled with rising need for on-going connectivity to drive global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021'' ,global distributed antenna system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during 2016-2021, due to increasing number of smartphone and tabletusers, rising internet users, increasing mobile data traffic coupled with growing need for on-going connectivity. Growing number of connected devices, rising government focus towards enhancing telecommunication infrastructure to provide seamless connectivity to mobile subscribers, rising BYOD trend, increasing competition among carrier providers and rising mobile data traffic is forecast to drive global distributed antenna system market during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Year Number of Connected Devices 2014 13.00 2015 15.00 2016E 17.17 2017F 19.33 2018F 21.50 2019F 23.67 2020F 25.83 2021F 28.00 Source: Ericsson

Global Number of Connected Devices, 2014-2021F (Billion Units)

"Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-distributed-antenna-system-das-market-by-coverage-outdoor-indoor-by-ownership-neutral-host-carrier-etc-by-technology-carrier-wi-fi-small-cells-etc-by-end-user-by-region-competition-forecast-opportunities/891.html

Large concentration of people in public venues including stadiums, malls, residential buildings, conventional centers, etc., results in poor services or call drop and this is driving the need for installation of distributed antenna systems. In addition, growing BYOD trend, increasing need to stay connected, surging mobile data traffic and rising demand for high speed connectivity is further driving demand for DAS in public venues,globally. Moreover, Comm Scope, Corning Incorporated, Cobham Plc, American Tower, etc., are few of the major companies operating in global distributed antenna system (DAS) market. Although Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market for distributed antenna systems, North America dominated global distributed antenna system market due to growing number of smartphone and internet subscribers, rising mobile data traffic coupled with growing government focus towards enhancing telecommunication infrastructure to provide seamless connectivity to users.

Download Sample Report

@https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=891

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Growing number of projects in the transportation sector such as airports, metro projects, and high speed bullet trains, coupled with growing passenger traffic on airports and railway stations is boosting mobile data traffic. Further, to enhance communication network in such places, demand for distributed antenna systems across the globe is expected to increase in coming years. Further, neutral host model is emerging as the fastest growing ownership model in global distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to involvement of third partiesfor project deployment and maintenance.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of global distributed antenna system (DAS) market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global distributed antenna system market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Smartwatch Market By Type (Classic, Standalone and Extension), By Application (Personal Assistance, Wellness, Medical/Health, etc.), By Operating System (Watch OS, Android, Tizen, RTOS, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-smartwatch-market-by-type-classic-standalone-and-extension-by-application-personal-assistance-wellness-medical-health-etc-by-operating-system-watch-os-android-tizen-rtos-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/826.html

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market By Type (Professional and Managed Services), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Smart Homes and Buildings, Smart Cities, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-internet-of-things-iot-services-market-by-type-professional-and-managed-services-by-application-manufacturing-healthcare-smart-homes-and-buildings-smart-cities-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/805.html

India Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market By Type (Switches, Routers, Gateways, Cables & Ethernet, NIC Adapters, Hubs & Others), By End Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, etc.) Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-enterprise-network-lan-equipment-market-by-type-switches-routers-gateways-cables-ethernet-nic-adapters-hubs-others-by-end-use-it-telecom-bfsi-healthcare-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/810.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com





Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research