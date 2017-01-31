CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Northern Abitibi Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NAI) ("Northern Abitibi or the Company") is pleased to announce it has sold its 1.5% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") Royalty from the Douay Gold Project in Quebec to Aurvista Gold Corporation for total cash consideration of C$ 325,000.

The NSR Royalty sold covered 32 contiguous mining claims located in the north-central quadrant of the Douay District in an area known as the Northwest Zone. Northern Abitibi no longer has any claims or royalty interest in the Douay district.

Proceeds from the sale significantly strengthen the Company's financial position, and will be used to evaluate new opportunities and avenues for growth.

