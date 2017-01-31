The European Union's (EU) renewable energy goals have long been criticized as unambitious, but even a pan-union goal to reach 20% of renewable penetration by 2020 looks increasingly beyond the U.K. as the country begins to lose focus, says the European Commission (EC) in a pre-release report on EU member states' clean energy progress.

Embroiled in Brexit turmoil, the British government is currently wrestling with how best to extricate itself from the EU completely, so it should come as little surprise that an EU-mandated policy on renewable energy is not top of the to-do list.

That being said, there is widespread dismay throughout the British clean energy sectors at the apparent disregard for the EU Renewable Energy Directive, which targets the U.K. with reaching 30% renewable penetration in electricity by 2020, 12% heat, and 10% transport.

According to the most recent Energy and Climate Change Select Committee report, the U.K. is less than halfway towards meeting some of those ...

