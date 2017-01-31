Industry Survey Results Released: 50% Feel There is a Lack of Dialogue Between Militaries and Civilian Organisations in the Delivery of Medical Support

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Defence IQ recently commissioned a wide reaching survey of medical support personnel examining the state of today's medical support operations. The findings have been condensed into an infographic that represents the changing face of crisis response.

Some key findings of the survey include:

Extended field care and MEDEVAC capability are equally crucial to delivering more effective medical support

Disease outbreak poses the greatest challenges for humanitarian medical support operations

Only 11% of those surveyed felt that medical support operations are able to deploy quickly enough

60% felt that telemedicine will be the most important emerging technology within the future medical support framework

Respondents anticipate that the largest share of their medical support budget will be spent on training over the next 36 months

50% feel there is a lack of dialogue between militaries and civilian organisations in the delivery of medical support

View the full infographic here http://bit.ly/2kM6UHR.

All these challenges will be discussed at this year's Medical Support Conference, which is taking place in London between 25th-26th April. Organised with the official support of the UK MoD's Defence Medical Services, the conference will feature high-level strategic discussions on future threats to health, whilst case studies from US Airforce, NATO, ICRC, and German Redcross will detail current attempts to improve both capability and interoperability. Innovations in clinical delivery, including telemedicine, will be crucial to a forum which recognises the need for rapid, cost-efficient and targeted medical care.

Download the updated agenda online at http://www.medicalsupportops.com