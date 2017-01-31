Lars Bonde, Group COO has sold 4,600 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 606,280 on 31 January 2017.



The shares are sold in relation to the matching shares programme from 2012.



See attachment for further details.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612764