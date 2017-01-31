Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Gloves Market: GCC Industry Analysis Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The GCC medical gloves market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 99.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and register a value CAGR of 9.2% between 2016 and 2026.

Medical gloves are a hand protection equipment, worn on the hands to prevent cross contamination between doctor or caregiver and patient during surgical procedures, medical examinations, and chemotherapy.

Growing prevalence of pandemic diseases such as Swine flu (H1N1 pandemic), HIV, and other communicable and non-communicable diseases; and an increase in the number of elective treatments such as plastic surgeries, facial rejuvenation etc. have created an increasing awareness regarding hygiene and disease prevention among both patients and healthcare providers.

This is boosting the demand for medical gloves and subsequently impacting market growth in a positive way. Favourable government policies for the growth of the healthcare sector to meet international standards through the development of word-class healthcare infrastructure, services, and expertise is also contributing to the growth of the GCC medical gloves market.

However, an import oriented market, price-based competition, and increasing outbound medical tourism in the GCC region is expected to restrain the growth of the GCC medical gloves market over the forecast period.

The market is also witnessing trends such as a shift in demand from natural rubber gloves to synthetic rubber gloves and a focussed investment in capacity expansion by leading market players.

The examination gloves segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 56.8% by 2016 end and is expected to register a value CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The surgical gloves segment is estimated to account for a lesser market share as compared to the examination gloves segment during the forecast period. The chemotherapy gloves segment is anticipated to project increased Y-o-Y growth from 2015 to 2020.

Leading market players are looking to beat competition through industry collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion.

Some of the major players in the GCC medical gloves market are Paul Hartmann AG, Hotpack Packaging Industries, LLC, Falcon (Falcon Pack), Deeko Bahrain, Salalah Medical Supplies Mfg. Co. LLC, United Medical Industries Co. Ltd., and NAFA (NAFA Enterprises, Ltd.).

Top market companies are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions and are investing in R&D initiatives to build a solid product portfolio and cement their footprint in the GCC medical gloves market.

