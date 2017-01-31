NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that Leading Lights, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, is open for nominations.

Now in its 13th year, Leading Lights provides a broad range of opportunities for the communications industry's innovators to prove their worth and be recognized for their achievements. The program comprises 25 regular categories, three special Women in Comms (WiC) categories and the latest additions to Light Reading's Hall of Fame.

This year's Leading Lights program has been updated to include four new categories:

Most Innovative 5G Technology Strategy (Vendor)

Most Innovative 5G Series Strategy (Service Provider)

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Outstanding Technology Vision

"The past year has witnessed a surge in innovation in all sectors of the communications industry, from systems, software and components suppliers enhancing their access, transport and virtualization platforms, to applications developers focusing on IoT, to network operators developing and launching new revenue-generating enterprise and consumer services," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Ray Le Maistre. "The updated Leading Lights line-up, with additional 5G categories, a new focus on digital transformation and an opportunity to focus on technology vision, gives everyone in the industry a chance to highlight what they've achieved during the past year. I look forward to celebrating with the winners at our annual Leading Lights gala dinner, which is once again in the fabulous city of Austin, on May 15."

The complete list of categories is:

Most Innovative New Cable Product or Service

Most Innovative Video/Multimedia Product or Service

Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service

Most Innovative Telecoms Product or Service (Fixed/Carrier Ethernet/Optical)

Most Innovative Enterprise/SMB Service

Most Innovative Cloud Service

Most Innovative NFV Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator)

Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor)

Most Innovative SDN/SD-WAN Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator)

Most Innovative SDN/SD-WAN Product Strategy (Vendor)

Most Innovative Security Strategy

Most Innovative Gigabit/Ultra-Broadband Service

Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Service Provider)

Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor)

Most Innovative 5G Technology Strategy (Vendor) NEW**

Most Innovative 5G Services Strategy (Service Provider) NEW**

Outstanding LTE-Advanced Pro (4.5G) Strategy

Outstanding Transformation Strategy (Service Provider)

Outstanding Components Vendor

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor NEW**

Outstanding Communications Technology Vision NEW**

Company of the Year (Private)

Company of the Year (Public)

Best Deal Maker

Hall of Fame

The three Women in Comms awards are:

Most Inspiring Woman in Comms

Female Tech Pioneer of the Year

Female-Led Startup to Watch

As it has done since 2010, Light Reading will be expanding its Hall of Fame, which recognizes those individuals, both the famous and the infamous, who have made a notable contribution to the global telecom sector. Nominations can be submitted for the Hall of Fame, although the individuals considered for this particular award may also be nominated by Light Reading's editorial team.

The Leading Lights Awards winners and Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at an awards dinner in Austin on May 15 (details to be announced soon), the evening before the Big Communications Event (http://www.bigcommunicationsevent.com). The deadline for Leading Lights entries and Light Reading Hall of Fame nominations is March 17. Finalists for the Leading Lights Awards will be announced on Light Reading by April 5. Judging is conducted by Light Reading's editors and the analyst team from Heavy Reading (http://www.heavyreading.com).

To see which individuals were inducted into the Light Reading Hall of Fame in 2016, visit

http://www.lightreading.com/nfv/nfv-strategies/light-reading-hall-of-fame-2016/v/d-id/723565.

