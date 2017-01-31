LAKE MARY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- VUCA Health today announced that its product MedsOnCue has received favorable reviews by three state boards of pharmacy in the first three weeks of 2017. The Boards of Pharmacy in South Carolina, Delaware and Connecticut reviewed VUCA Health's video-based system for medication information delivery and determined it could be used in lieu of paper information for patients and families that prefer web-based video content. This guidance allows VUCA Health to implement MedOnCue throughout each of the three states.

More than one third of states now allow patients to receive electronic medication information instead of paper and as evidenced by the recent reviews, the trend continues to build. The eco-friendly MedsOnCue enhances patients' access to prescription drug information and enables pharmacies to reduce expenditures and waste associated with printing.

Unlike the typical paper-based information, which is often lost or discarded, MedsOnCue is accessed directly from the prescription vial by scanning a QR code. The content includes on-demand informational videos, streamlined access to an expert pharmacy team and detailed photos of the medication to help better ensure patient safety.

"At VUCA Health, we strive to develop innovative, eco-conscious approaches to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving healthcare consumer," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "Our video-based electronic information delivery is helping increase health literacy among patients and enhance their experiences, while simultaneously supporting pharmacies' efforts to improve efficiency and save money."

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health (www.vucahealth.com) provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.

Michelle Holden

813-333-2867

michelle@npccs.com



