Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market to Reach $9,712 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market by Component and Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022", the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is expected to reach $9,712 million by 2022 from $2,638 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.7%. Passenger cars segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. North America accounted for approximately 43% share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

GDI is a fuel injection system where highly pressurized gasoline is directly injected into the combustion chamber of each cylinder of the engine rather than the conventional multipoint fuel injection (MPFI) that injects fuel into intake tract. The incorporation of GDI systems results in ultra-lean-burn of fuel, thus resulting in better fuel efficiency and increased power. The GDI systems market is driven by increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles and reduction in vehicular emission. However, restraints associated with GDI system market are high cost of GDI systems due to high-pressure components, increase in penetration of electric vehicles, and residual particulate soot. Moreover, advancement of turbo GDI systems, development of GDI systems in upcoming hybrid vehicles to improve propulsion, and adoption of newer emission standards in various countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the GDI systems market.

The component segment is categorized into fuel injectors, fuel pumps, sensors, electronic control units (ECUs), and others (fuel pressure regulators and high pressure line). ECU accounted for the highest revenue owing to its high cost and necessary adoption in all GDI engines. Moreover, sensors segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 21.3% CAGR.

By vehicle type, the GDI systems market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment accounted for about 67% market share in 2015, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 20.6%, owing to its rise in sales of passenger cars globally and high adoption rate of fuel-efficient systems by automobile manufacturers. Light commercial vehicles are anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 20.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2015, and anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increased adoption of fuel-efficient GDI systems in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, stringent regulations enforced by government about vehicular emission control supplemented the market growth.

According to Rakesh Singh, Assistant Manager, Research at Allied Analytics LLP, "North America and Europe are the potential markets for the growth of GDI systems. In addition, technological advancement in GDI systems is anticipated to unfold various opportunities for the growth of this market. Incorporation of these systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years."

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2015, passenger cars led the overall GDI systems market, generating revenue of $1,763 million , and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6%.

, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6%. Light commercial vehicles market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period.

In 2015, ECU segment lead the overall market, generating revenue of $1,044 million , and is expected to maintain its dominance.

, and is expected to maintain its dominance. Sensors segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 21.3%.

North America dominated the market, generating revenue of $1,146 million in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2%.

The key players profiled in the GDI systems market include Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Stanadyne LLC (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Keihin Corporation (Japan), and TI Automotive (U.S.).

