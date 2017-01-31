Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in the United Kingdom.

You will receive up-to-date details covering all mobile devices offered including smartphones, feature phones, tablets and hotspots.

The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):

Phone make and model

One-time price

Monthly price

Minimum contract period

Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size

Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection

Any special offers or discounts

All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.

This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each Mobile Network, including:

BT Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

EE Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Freedom Pop Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

GiffGaff Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

iD Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Lebara Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Lyca Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

O2 Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Sky Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Talk Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Tesco Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Three Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Virgin Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Vodafone Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7fgtk/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005810/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Tablets and E-Readers, Mobile Networks