Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in the United Kingdom.
You will receive up-to-date details covering all mobile devices offered including smartphones, feature phones, tablets and hotspots.
The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):
Phone make and model
One-time price
Monthly price
Minimum contract period
Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size
Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection
Any special offers or discounts
All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.
This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each Mobile Network, including:
BT Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
EE Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Freedom Pop Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
GiffGaff Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
iD Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Lebara Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Lyca Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
O2 Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Sky Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Talk Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Tesco Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Three Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Virgin Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Vodafone Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
