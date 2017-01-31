DJ EQS-Regulatory: MMC Norilsk Nickel: «NORILSK NICKEL» GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4th QUARTER AND FULL 2016, AND PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2017

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - High Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: «NORILSK NICKEL» GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4th QUARTER AND FULL 2016, AND PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2017 31-Jan-2017 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE* 31 January 2017 Public Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'NORILSK NICKEL' (PJSC 'MMC 'Norilsk Nickel', 'Nornickel' or the 'Company') *«NORILSK NICKEL» GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4th QUARTER AND FULL 2016, AND PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2017* *Moscow *- PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 as well as its production outlook for full year 2017. *Nickel* 4Q16consolidated nickel production amounted to *58 kt* increasing 5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed reached *53 kt*, up 16% q-o-q. The increase was mainly attributed to scheduled ramp up of the upgraded Talnakh Concentrator and higher volumes of Nkomati concentrate processed at Kola MMC. 2016 consolidated nickel production amounted to *236 kt*, down 12% year-on-year (y-o-y). The decrease was driven by decommissioning of Nickel Plant [1] and increase of work-in-progress material in transit as a part of ongoing reconfiguration of downstream production facilities. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed reached *197 kt* in line with *195-220 kt* production target. *Copper* 4Q16 consolidated copper production amounted to *96 kt* increasing 11% q-o-q. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed reached *91 kt*, up 12% q-o-q. The increase was attributed to the lower base of the third quarter driven by pre-commissioning works at the upgraded Talnakh Concentrator. 2016 consolidated copper production amounted to *360 kt* decreasing 2% y-o-y. The decrease was attributed to calibration of upgraded Talnakh Concentrator and lower copper content in mined ore. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed reached *344 kt* in line with *342-352 kt* production target. *Platinum Group Metals* 4Q16 consolidated palladium and platinum output amounted to *633 koz* (down 3% q-o-q) and *154 koz* (down 2% q-o-q), respectively. Palladium output from the Company's own Russian feed reached *609 koz*, down 1% q-o-q and platinum output reached *145 koz*, up 1% q-o-q. The decrease of palladium and platinum output in the reported period was attributed to the reconfiguration of downstream production facilities and lower PGM content in mined ore. 2016 palladium and platinum output amounted to *2,618 koz* (down 3% y-o-y) and *644 koz* (down 2% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease was attributed to the reconfiguration of downstream production facilities. Palladium output from the Company's own Russian feed amounted to *2,518 koz *above the *2,296-2,392 koz* production target. Platinum output from the Company's own Russian feed amounted to *608 koz *above the *542-586 koz* production target. The increase of output above production target was attributed to the processing of work-in-progress material released after the shutdown of Nickel plant. *Russian operations* As a result of Nickel plant closure, starting from the 4Q16 all nickel matte produced at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant has been shipped for processing to Kola MMC and Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. 4Q16 nickel output at Kola division amounted to *42 kt* increasing 2% compare to nickel output from all Russian assets in 3Q16. 2016 combined nickel production in Russia amounted to *182 kt*, down 18% y-o-y. The decrease was driven by decommissioning of Nickel Plant [2] in 3Q16 as a part of ongoing reconfiguration of downstream production facilities. 4Q16 copper output in Russia amounted to *93 kt*, up 11% q-o-q. The increase was attributed to the lower base of the third quarter caused by pre-commissioning works at the upgraded Talnakh Concentrator. 2016 combined coper production in Russia amounted to *351 kt*, down 1% y-o-y. The decrease was driven by calibration of upgraded Talnakh Concentrator and lower copper content in mined ore. 4Q16 palladium and platinum output in Russia decreased to *612 koz *(down 3% q-o-q)and to *147 koz* (down 2% q-o-q), respectively. 2016 palladium output in Russian amounted to *2,554 koz* (down 2% y-o-y) and platinum output stayed flat y-o-y at *622 koz*. The decrease of PGM production volumes in 4Q16 and palladium volumes in 2016 was attributed to the reconfiguration of downstream production facilities and lower PGM content in mined ore. *Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland)* 4Q16 nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to *17 kt*, up 13% q-o-q, where nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed more than doubled q-o-q to *12 kt*. 2016 nickel output amounted to *54 kt* increasing 23% y-o-y. The growth was attributed to the increase in processing of Russian feed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta as a part of ongoing downstream reconfiguration and additional processing volumes of concentrate purchased from third parties. 4Q16 output of copper at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to *3 kt, *up 9% q-o-q. The growth was attributed to the increase in processing of Russian feed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta as a part of ongoing downstream reconfiguration. 2016 copper output amounted to *10kt *decreasing 26% y-o-y. The decrease of output was driven by shipment of copper cake for processing to Kola MMC. 4Q16 output of saleable palladium (palladium in copper cake) increased by 11% q-o-q to *21 koz* and output of saleable platinum (platinum in copper cake) stayed flat q-o-q at *7 koz*. 2016 output of palladium and platinum reached *64 koz *(down 18% y-o-y) and *22 koz *(down 33% y-o-y) respectively. The decrease of PGM output was driven by shipment of copper cake for processing to Kola MMC. *2017 Production guidance from Russian feedstock**:* *Metals* *Volumes* Ni, kt 206-211 Cu, kt 377-387 Pd, koz 2,636-2,732 Pt, koz 581-645 *NORILSK NICKEL GROUP *3Q *Q-o-Q SALEABLE *4Q 2016* 2016* , %* *FY2016* *FY2015* *Y-o-Y, %* METALS PRODUCTION * *TOTAL METAL PRODUCTION ¹* *Nickel, *58,392* *55,7 *5%* *235,749* *266,406* *-12%* t* 82* _thereof from own _52,604_ _45,2 _16%_ _196,664_ _220,675_ _-11%_ Russian 92_ feed_ *Copper, *96,188* *86,5 *11%* *360,217* *369,426* *-2%* tonnes* 68* _thereof from own _91,232_ _81,6 _12%_ _344,482_ _352,766_ _-2%_ Russian 77_ feed_ *Palladium *633* *650* *-3%* *2,618* *2,689* *-3%* , koz* _thereof from own _609_ _616_ _-1%_ _2,518_ _2,575_ _-2%_ Russian feed_ *Platinum, *154* *157* *-2%* *644* *656* *-2%* koz* _thereof from own _145_ _144_ _1%_ _608_ _610_ _0%_ Russian feed_ *Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia)* *Nickel, *41,769* *41,1 *2%* *182,095* *222,016* *-18%* t* 06* Polar 0 6,510 -100% 50,860 96,916 -48% division Kola 41,769 34,59 21% 131,235 125,100 5% division 6 _thereof from _40,337_ _33,4 _21%_ _126,937_ _123,335_ _3%_ Russian 41_ feed_ _thereof from 3d _1,432_ _1,15 _24%_ _4,298_ _1,765_ _144%_ parties 5_ feed_ *Copper, *92,981* *83,6 *11%* *350,619* *355,707* *-1%* t* 14* Polar 69,305 64,35 8% 280,347 292,632 -4% division 6 Kola 23,676 19,25 23% 70,272 63,075 11% division 8 _thereof from _21,334_ _17,3 _23%_ _63,542_ _60,134_ _6%_ Russian 21_ feed_ _thereof from 3d _2,342_ _1,93 _21%_ _6,730_ _2,941_ _129%_ parties 7_ feed_ *Palladium *612* *631* *-3%* *2,554* *2,606* *-2%* , koz* Polar 367 435 -16% 1,703 1,935 -12% division Kola 245 196 25% 851 671 27% division _thereof from _234_ _181_ _29%_ _815_ _640_ _27%_ Russian feed_ _thereof from 3d _11_ _15_ _-27%_ _36_ _31_ _16%_ parties feed_ *Platinum, *147* *150* *-2%* *622* *622* *0%* koz* Polar 97 108 -10% 449 _488_ -8% division Kola 50 42 19% 173 134 29% division _thereof from _46_ _36_ _28%_ _159_ _122_ _30%_ Russian feed_ _thereof from 3d _4_ _6_ _-33%_ _14_ _12_ _13%_ parties feed_ *Nickel concentrat e for Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta 2* Nickel, t 19,144 9,247 107% 29,292 1,133 2485% Copper, t 2,511 1,696 48% 5,038 155 3150% Palladium, 10 26 -63% 42 1 2951% koz Platinum, 1 5 -74% 8 0 - koz *Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland)3 * *Nickel, *16,623* *14,6 *13%* *53,654* *43,479* *23%* t* 76* _thereof from _12,267_ _5,34 _130%_ _18,867_ _424_ _4350%_ Russian 1_ feed_ *Copper, *3,207* *2,95 *9%* *9,598* *13,048* *-26%* t* 4* _thereof from _593_ _0_ _-_ _593_ _0_ _-_ Russian feed_ *Palladium *21* *19* *11%* *64* *78* *-18%* , koz* _thereof from _8_ _0_ _-_ _0_ _0_ _-_ Russian feed_ *Platinum, *7* *7* *0%* *22* *33* *-33%* koz* _thereof from _2_ _0_ _-_ _0_ _0_ _-_ Russian feed_ *Norilsk Nickel Africa (South Africa and Botswana* Tati

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2017 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

Nickel 0 0 - 0 1,822 -100% nickel, t 4 *thereof Tati Nickel 0 *0* *-* *0* *911* *-100%* nickel to 3d parties* thereof Tati Nickel nickel 0 0 - 0 911 -100% processed in the Company Nkomati (50%) nickel 1,888 1,529 23% 8,486 11,350 -25% processed in the Company, t Tati Nickel 0 0 - 0 1,342 -100% copper, t *4* *thereof Tati Nickel *0* *0* *-* *0* *671* *-100%* copper to 3d parties* thereof Tati Nickel copper 0 0 - 0 671 -100% processed in the Company Nkomati (50%) copper 869 793 10% 4,007 5,301 -24% processed in the Company, t Tati Nickel 0 0 - 0 10 -100% palladium, koz *4* *thereof Tati Nickel *0* *0* *-* *0* *5* *-100%* palladium to 3d parties* thereof Tati Nickel palladium 0 0 - 0 5 -100% processed in the Company Nkomati (50%) palladium processed 9 8 13% 40 53 -25% in the Company, koz Tati Nickel 0 0 - 0 2 -100% platinum, koz *4* *thereof Tati Nickel *0* *0* *-* *0* *1* *-100%* platinum to 3d parties* thereof Tati Nickel platinum 0 0 - 1 -100% processed in the Company Nkomati (50%) platinum processed 3 3 0% 15 20 -25% in the Company, koz *Notes:* _¹ Totals may vary from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. ² Nickel concentrate from Kola MMC, produced for Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. Production results are not included in totals. 3 Production results include processing of nickel concentrate from Russian feed and purchased materials. 4 The asset was sold in Q2 2015._ This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. *Full name and position of person making the announcement* - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations *ABOUT THE COMPANY * PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of NORILSK NICKEL Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. *Media Relations: Investor Relations: * Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 3807 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 540389 31-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=040043ee95834af6b6eaae3c41570128&application_id=540389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4aaeb1fd7e9d9025e4bb83f72475a11e&application_id=540389&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2017 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)