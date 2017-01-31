Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Camera Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global 3D Camera Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 47.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $64.5 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of 3D camera due to increasing demand from photographers, increasing demand of 3D content from entertainment industry and improvement in 3D scanning technology, technical advancements in 3D camera, growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.

Based on product type the market is categorized into free camera, target camera and other product types. As per technology the market is segmented into stereo vision, structured light, time of flight and other technologies. Depending on vertical the market is categorized into automotive, general photography, gaming, healthcare and industrial. As per application the market is segmented into tablets, smart phone, computer, notebook pc, professional cameras and other applications.

