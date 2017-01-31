Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in the United Kingdom. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):

Standard Roaming Rates

EU Roaming Rates

Any Special Roaming Rates

Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

Roaming Rates:

List of supported countries

Voice Origination to Roaming Country

Voice Origination to Home Country

Voice Origination to Third Country

SMS Origination to Roaming Country

SMS Origination to Home Country

SMS Origination to Third Country

Voice Termination

SMS Termination

Data Roaming

Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:

List of supported countries

Purchase Price

Allowances: Number of Minutes

Allowances: Number of SMS

Allowances: Data

Out of Bundle Rates

Validity period

Minimum contract period

Any special offers or discounts

Any other terms and restrictions

This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each tariff/rate plan, including (where applicable):

BT Mobile

EE

Freedom Pop

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Talk Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

