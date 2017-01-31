Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in the United Kingdom. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):
- Standard Roaming Rates
- EU Roaming Rates
- Any Special Roaming Rates
- Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
- Roaming Rates:
- List of supported countries
- Voice Origination to Roaming Country
- Voice Origination to Home Country
- Voice Origination to Third Country
- SMS Origination to Roaming Country
- SMS Origination to Home Country
- SMS Origination to Third Country
- Voice Termination
- SMS Termination
- Data Roaming
- Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:
- List of supported countries
- Purchase Price
- Allowances: Number of Minutes
- Allowances: Number of SMS
- Allowances: Data
- Out of Bundle Rates
- Validity period
- Minimum contract period
- Any special offers or discounts
- Any other terms and restrictions
This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each tariff/rate plan, including (where applicable):
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Freedom Pop
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- Lebara Mobile
- Lyca Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Talk Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
