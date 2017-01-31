ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- In the latest example of its efforts to help manufacturers maximize performance while reducing costs and complexity, Parsec today announced the launch of its real-time Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) Performance Management solution. Built on the company's powerful modular manufacturing management software platform, TrakSYS™, the new OEE solution gives manufacturers unparalleled ability to monitor, measure and improve operations.

The pressure to increase quality and quantity, while reducing costs, has manufacturers seeking a deeper understanding of trends and patterns and new ways to drive efficiency. The very nature of OEE is to identify the percentage of manufacturing time that is truly productive. It is the key metric for measuring the performance of an operation, but many companies measure it incorrectly, or don't measure it at all.

Most OEE measurement systems capture data from a single source and offer reports that may be visually appealing but actually contain very little substance. Other OEE systems capture lots of data but fail to give operators the necessary tools to act on that data. The TrakSYS OEE Performance Management solution collects and aggregates data from multiple sources, leveraging existing assets, resources and infrastructure, and provides insight into areas of the operation that need improvement with the tools to take action.

"We are challenging manufacturers to go beyond OEE measurement and to begin thinking about performance management," said Gregory Newman, Parsec vice president of marketing. "Our TrakSYS OEE Performance Management solution pinpoints the root causes of poor performance and closes the loop by providing actionable intelligence and the tools necessary to fix the bottlenecks and improve productivity."

The Power to Perform

When designing the TrakSYS OEE Performance Management solution, Parsec took into account three key criteria for measuring OEE: Availability, Performance and Quality. Availability, or downtime loss, encompasses changeovers, sanitation/cleaning, breakdowns, startup/shutdown, facility problems, etc. Performance, or speed loss, includes running a production system at a speed lower than the theoretical run rate, and short stop failures such as jams and overloads. Quality, or defect loss, is defined as production and startup rejects, process defects, reduction in yield, and products that need to be reworked to conform to quality standards. As part of the solution, Parsec created a variety of standard dashboards and reports as well as the ability to customize reports through powerful web-based configuration tools.

"Our goal is to empower manufacturers to unlock unseen potential with their existing infrastructure," added Newman. "Even small tweaks can save a plant millions of dollars each year."

TrakSYS is an integrated platform that contains all of the functionality of a full manufacturing execution system (MES) in one package. The modular nature of TrakSYS brings complete flexibility to deploy only the functions that are required, without a major software upgrade. TrakSYS business solutions include OEE, SPC, e-records, maintenance, traceability, workflow, batch processing, sustainability, labor, and more.

Next week, Parsec will be demonstrating TrakSYS and its OEE Performance Management solution at WestPack, located at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Parsec will be located in Hall A, Booth 5283 from January 7-9.

About Parsec

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS™, a leading real-time manufacturing operations and performance management software platform. Manufacturing companies worldwide rely on Parsec for flexible and configurable software to manage and execute manufacturing operations across the value stream more effectively. Without production disruption, TrakSYS helps manufacturers to significantly improve asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. With measureable ROI, TrakSYS delivers the bottom-line results that manufacturing companies are looking for. To learn more about Parsec, please visit www.parsec-corp.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, and like them on Facebook.

