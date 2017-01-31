LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- swyMed, a provider of exceptional-quality video telemedicine solutions, today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with four key appointments: Lester Wold, M.D.; James McCarthy, M.D.; Ronald Merrell, M.D.; and Noah Rosen, M.D. The Scientific Advisory Board will advise swyMed on the highest value applications for swyMed's truly mobile telemedicine solutions, and how innovative healthcare providers can further use the technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

The SAB will be chaired by Lester Wold, M.D. Dr. Wold is the former chair of the Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, the Mayo Collaborative Services Board and Mayo Medical Ventures Board. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Mayo Clinic Foundation. He is also the chief medical officer of VitalHealth Software where he helps advise the company's long-term market strategies for care collaboration, disease management and patient engagement.

"I'm honored to chair swyMed's Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Wold. "swyMed's commitment to continued refinement of their exceptional mobile telemedicine solutions that enable better care coordination while reducing costs is key to advancing the use of telemedicine globally."

Dr. James McCarthy is a clinical nephrologist and emeritus Mayo Clinic physician. His primary clinical focus has been decreasing hospitalizations, improving survival and the quality of life for patients with chronic kidney disease. He previously chaired, as physician leader, the Mayo Clinic Health System's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Oversight Group, and was among the top 1% of U.S. physicians in 2011 as ranked by U.S. News & World Report's "Top Doctors" list.

Dr. Ronald Merrell is a surgeon with a long interest in telemedicine. He is the former clinical director of VCU Health Systems Telemedicine program. Currently, he serves as editor-in-chief of Telemedicine and E-Health, an official journal of the American Telemedicine Association and the International Society for Telemedicine and e-Health. Additionally, Dr. Merrell has worked on telemedicine programs in several countries around the world.

Dr. Rosen graduated from MIT with a degree in electrical engineering before deciding to pursue a career in medicine. He is a practicing vascular surgeon and complex wound surgeon in the Boston area. He currently serves as chief medical officer for swyMed. Dr. Rosen brings both his tech-savvy and clinical experience facing the evolving healthcare landscape to swyMed and the SAB. Prior to joining swyMed, he served as assistant director of the Tufts Medical Center for Vascular, Wound Healing, and Hyperbaric Medicine.

"swyMed's technology is being used today to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes through mobile video for medicine," said Stefano Migliorisi, CEO of swyMed. "Working with the medical professionals on our Scientific Advisory Board and leveraging their breadth of experience in the healthcare industry helps us continue to be the most reliable mobile telemedicine platform available."

About swyMed

Time-critical mobile telemedicine consults require simple, fast and highly reliable connections. While many solutions fail beyond the hard-wired four walls of a hospital, swyMed's patent-pending technology expands telemedicine care to places where it was previously unavailable, powering truly mobile exceptional-quality video encounters, even at the lowest bandwidths. swyMed's proven, reliable, easy-to-use solutions give care providers the ability to connect to doctors for live video medicine -- anytime, anywhere, over any connection. swyMed's technology is used by innovative providers for home health, EMS/critical transport, telestroke and community paramedicine in thousands of encounters throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

