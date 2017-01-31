GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- The Associate Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stephane Perrault, announced today that the registered parties' fourth quarter financial returns for 2016 are now available on the Elections Canada website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received at that election at least 2 percent of the number of valid votes cast, or at least 5 percent of the number of valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

The registered parties' fourth quarter financial returns for 2016 are posted at www.elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

