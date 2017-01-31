The Health division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Nebraska Medicine will integrate POC Advisor™ into clinical workflows to improve sepsis outcomes. POC Advisor uses real-time clinical surveillance and analytics to deliver highly accurate sepsis alerts and patient-specific treatment advice to clinicians at the point of care.

Sepsis continues to be a major challenge for the nation's healthcare providers. Claiming 258,000 lives annually in the U.S., it remains the deadliest condition treated in hospital critical care units. It is also the most expensive to treat, with an estimated annual financial burden of nearly $24 billion.

"Despite medical and technical advances, the solution to sepsis continues to evade the medical community. This is particularly frustrating for doctors, because we know that early diagnosis and treatment significantly increases the chance for survival," said Michael Ash, MD, Chief Transformation Officer for Nebraska Medicine.

POC Advisor will initially be deployed in medical units with the highest sepsis incidence rates. Longer term plans call for the solution to be deployed hospital-wide.

Added Tammy Winterboer, PharmD, BCPS, Nebraska Medicine's Director of Clinical Effectiveness and Informatics, "Leveraging POC Advisor from Wolters Kluwer lets us arm our clinicians with a clinical surveillance tool that will help them identify and treat septic patients as early as possible, which is critical to saving lives. Nebraska Medicine has always been committed to using the latest interventions to provide our patients with the highest quality care possible and this decision reaffirms that commitment."

Using automated real-time surveillance, POC Advisor aggregates, normalizes and analyzes patient data from disparate clinical systems to deliver timely and accurate sepsis alerts and advice. Hundreds of rules are built into the platform to account for possible comorbidities and medication abnormalities, ensuring that alerts are both highly sensitive and specific. In a study published in the Journal of American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA), POC Advisor was found to reduce sepsis mortality and sepsis-related 30-day readmissions by 53% and 30%, respectively.

Nebraska Medicine is the most esteemed academic health system in its region, consisting of 676 licensed beds at its two hospitals, more than 1,000 physicians and 40 specialty and primary care clinics in Omaha and surrounding areas. In 2016, it earned the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD Quality Leadership Award from Vizient, Inc., which recognizes it in the top 10 quality academic health systems in the United States. For three straight years, Nebraska Medicine has also been named to Becker's Hospital Review's list of 100 Great Hospitals in America.

"Nebraska Medicine has an impressive record of delivering the highest level of care and is committed to leveraging next-generation health IT tools to improve outcomes," said Sean Benson, Vice President General Manager of POC Advisor at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. We are honored and excited that POC Advisor was selected to help achieve Nebraska Medicine's objective of reducing sepsis mortality."

