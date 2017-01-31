sprite-preloader
Hitachi High-Technologies and Picosun Oy Launch a Collaboration in Plasma-enhanced ALD

TOKYO and ESPOO, Finland, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE:8036, Hitachi High-Tech) and Picosun Oy announce a revolutionary technological co-operation in plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (PE-ALD). The aim of this co-operation is to bring thin film coating technologies to a completely new level. Hitachi High-Tech's and Picosun's joint breakthrough, the novel Microwave Electron Cyclotron Resonance (ECR) ALD technology will disrupt all advanced semiconductor industries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140528/689557 )

In the PE-ALD reactor, Hitachi High-Tech's powerful ECR plasma generator is integrated with Picosun's industry-proven, digitally controlled ALD system. Consequently, the quality of the deposited materials is substantially better, and the deposition process is much more precise than existing traditional ALD and plasma-enhanced ALD methods.

Some superior results for various nitride and oxide films have been confirmed with 300 mm semiconductor wafers so far and some other process applications are under evaluation.

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Science & Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company's consolidated sales for FY 2015 were approx. ¥629 billion [USD 5.8 billion].

For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/

About Picosun Oy

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leapã€€into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network.

For more information visit http://www.picosun.com

Contact
Nobuyuki Mise Mr. Timo Malinen
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, CTO
Business Incubation Dept., Customer Solutions Div., Picosun Oy
Electronic Device Systems Business Group Tel: +358-40-5011-860
Tel: +81-50-3139-4689 Email: timo.malinen@picosun.com
Email: nobuyuki.mise.rg@hitachi-hightech.com

For Media Inquiries
Shota Sano, Aiko Matsumoto Ms. Minna Toivola
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation,Marketing Manager
Corporate Communications Dept., CSR Div. Picosun Oy
Tel: +81-3-3504-3933 Tel: +358-40-758-8748
Email: shota.sano.wv@hitachi-hightech.comEmail: minna.toivola@picosun.com



© 2017 PR Newswire