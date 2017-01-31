Mobility on Demand Market Worth 276.00 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Mobility on Demand Marketby Service Type (e-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental), Data Service (Navigation, Information, Payment), Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and V2V, V2I, V2P, V2N), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by Markets and Markets. the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.81% from 2017, to reach a market size of USD 276.00 Billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by rising urbanization and declining car ownership.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse64 market data Tables and61 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mobility on Demand Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobility-on-demand-market-198699113.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

'E-hailing to be the largest segment of Mobility on Demand Market, by service type"

E-hailing is expected to dominate the Mobility on Demand Market. It solves the problem of the first and last mile connectivity for passengers. E-hailing is predominant in urban areas because of declining trend of car ownership and increasing consumer preference. E-hailing significantly reduces waiting time for taxi and provides precise time using GPS. Consumers towards app based e-hailing owing to its user friendliness, focus on better customer service and innovative pricing system.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=198699113

"Electric vehicles to be the fastest growing segment in the Mobility on Demand Market, by vehicle type"

The electric vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric vehicles are expected to catch up with IC engine vehicles, which currently dominate the market. The anticipated development of electric vehicles along with autonomous and self-driving cars are expected to change the Mobility on Demand Market landscape as need of driver for mobility will be vanished. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing market for electric vehicle due to government incentives and increasing supporting infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=198699113

"Asia-Pacific to have the largest market size during the forecast period"

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the Mobility on Demand Market, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in Asia-Pacific m arket is attributed to wide customer base due to dense population and rising urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India. Factors such as increasing urbanization and rising traffic congestion will drive the demand for mobility on demand services. For countries like India and China, the consumer preference is changing and with the rising population, the need for mobility on demand is increasing in order to cater to the increase in the consumer basket.

The Mobility on Demand Market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the mobility on demand ecosystem are Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and TomTom NV (The Netherlands).

Browse related reports:

Intelligent Transportation System Market by Roadway (Hardware, Software, & Services), Aviation Tool (Kiosk, Multi-User Flight Information Display, and Smart Gate System), Railway, Maritime, Protocol, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-764.html

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2H, and V2N), Connectivity Type (DSRC and Cellular), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), Application - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-market-195646098.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets