Aviation Capital Group Corp. ("ACG"), announced today that it has signed long-term lease agreements with LOT Polish Airlines for three new B787-9s. These aircraft are from ACG's order book commitment with Boeing. The first aircraft is expected to be delivered in March 2018.

"ACG is delighted to be partnering with LOT Polish Airlines, one of the premier international airlines in Europe, by providing three widebody aircraft to facilitate their fleet expansion plans," said Khanh T. Tran, CEO of ACG.

Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines stated, "LOT is proud to be the very first airline in Europe whose long haul fleet relies fully on the Dreamliner. After four years in operations, this has proved to be an excellent choice. This aircraft is beloved by our passengers and plays a crucial role in the development of our long haul network. With the 787-9 we will open a new chapter in our history. This aircraft will give as an opportunity to significantly increase the capacity on our existing, most popular routes, in addition to opening new ones."

The 787-9 leverages the visionary design of the 787-8, offering passenger pleasing features such as large, dimmable windows, large stow bins, modern LED lighting, higher humidity, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and a smoother ride.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full service aircraft asset managers with approximately 415 owned, managed and committed aircraft, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.

