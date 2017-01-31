Snow Softwarea leading developer of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, today announces that it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow Express. Certification by ServiceNow signifies that Snow for ServiceNow Express has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on integration, interoperability, security and performance. The certification also ensures that best practices are used in the design and implementation of Snow's application with ServiceNow Express.

Snow for ServiceNow Express is one of the first integrations approved on the newly-launched Express integrations section of the ServiceNow Store. It offers organizations the dual benefits of clean inventory and CMDB data as well as the ability to reduce overall software licensing costs by up to 30 percent. Organizations can use multiple inventory sources to populate the CMDB or asset repository in ServiceNow Express, all using common vendor names, application titles and versions.

Snow for ServiceNow integrates Software Asset Management into the heart of ServiceNow Express, making it easy for users to view license availability, to reclaim unused software licenses and to guard against unnecessary purchases. This in turn makes it easier and faster for ServiceNow Expressusers to achieve their goals in areas such as change management, cost management, incident resolution and employee self-service.

"Our joint customers know the importance of complete, accurate, timely, and normalized data in the ServiceNow Express CMDB. So we worked with them and ServiceNow to create a solution which automatically populates and updates CMDB data, improving service levels and user satisfaction commented Simon Rust, Head of Product Management for Snow Software.

The Snow SAM platform is a highly rated solution with around 6,000 customer organizations globally relying on it to manage the licensing and consumption from all major software vendors across all platforms, from mobile to desktop, datacenter to cloud.

Snow for ServiceNow Express is available in the ServiceNow Store

About Snow

Snow provides Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions that ensure the $326 billion spent every year on enterprise software is money well spent - ensuring organizations have appropriate licensing for the software they use.

More than 6,000 organizations worldwide rely on Snow to optimize licensing across mobile, desktop, datacenter and cloud platforms.

