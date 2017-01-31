RM OF FRENCHMAN BUTTE NO. 501, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are committed to investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable wastewater services. These investments safeguard the well-being of residents, protect provincial waterways and preserve local ecosystems.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan announced funding for a new wastewater treatment facility in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte. The construction of a new lagoon at a centralized site will better serve residents of this west-central municipality, along with the Village of Paradise Hill and the Town of St. Walburg. This new infrastructure will also improve the reliability and performance of wastewater collection and treatment in the area and protect the local environment, while also accommodating future population growth-effectively doubling the current system's capacity.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are each contributing up to $4,166,667 for this project. The Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501 will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project, which is also being shared by the Village of Paradise Hill and the Town of St. Walburg. The total eligible project cost is $12.5 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in modern infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities, supports the middle class, and ensures that Canada remains the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. This important investment in Frenchman Butte will protect the local environment, provide reliable wastewater services for the community's residents, and support population growth and business development in the area."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to investing in local infrastructure and we are proud to be contributing more than $4.1 million toward this important project. The province would like to thank the leadership in these communities for all of their hard work to make projects like this one become a reality."

- The Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs

"Thanks to the federal and provincial funding announcement today, the partnership of the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501, the Town of St Walburg and the Village of Paradise Hill looks forward to the construction of a Regional Aerated Lagoon, and related facilities, that will serve our municipalities' waste water treatment needs in an environmentally sustainable manner for many years."

- Bonnie Mills Midgley, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501, On behalf of the municipal project partners

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/sk-eng.html

Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP): http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Contacts:

Brook Simpson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-219-0149

brook.simpson@canada.ca



Dan Palmer

Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

306-787-7151

dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca



Bonnie Mills Midgley

Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501

306-344-7473



Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

media@infc.gc.ca



