Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin January 31, 2017, 17:00 pm



Decision concerning so-called unclaimed shares on the joint book-entry system and their transfer into the company's treasury shares January 31, 2017



Date: January 31, 2017



The General Meeting of Panostaja Oyj held on January 31, 2017 decided that in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 10(2) of the Limited Liability Companies Act, the right to the shares incorporated in the joint book-entry system and the rights that the shares carry have been forfeited in the manner referred to in Chapter 4, Section 10(2) of the Limited Liability Companies Act. After the decision the forfeited shares (188,950 pcs) were transferred to Panostaja Oyj's treasury shares free of charge.



Share type PNA 1V



Number of shares 188,950 pcs



Total price EUR 0.00



After the decision on January 31, 2017, the company holds 512,706 treasury shares.



PANOSTAJA OYJ



Juha Sarsama



CEO



Further information: Juha Sarsama +358 (0)40 774 2099.



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active majority shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja operates in eight business segments, and Panostaja Group employs some 1,300 staff. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2016 financial period, the Group's official net sales totaled MEUR 172.5.



