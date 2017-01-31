CHICAGO, 2017-01-31 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries, a leading, Chicago-based professional employer organization (PEO) and Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, announced today the addition of Megan Zeeck as Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Megan is responsible for employee relations, culture and the overall development, administration, coordination and execution of Elements' human resource strategies.



"Our people are at the very core of our business. There are high expectations for this role and I wanted to bring in an individual who could take them in stride," said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive Officer of Elements. "Megan's enthusiasm is contagious and she has a deep understanding of effective HR strategies and solutions that support the bottom line. Our diverse leadership team brings unique perspectives to the table and I'm looking forward to seeing what the New Year has in store."



Megan joins Elements from Arabella Advisors, where she quickly progressed from Senior Assistant to the Associate Director of Human Resources. As Associate Director, she was responsible for developing and managing general HR services, firm-wide compensation programs and payroll management, benefits management, and all HRIS data and reporting.



"The Elements team is a passionate and driven group of individuals and I am excited about the opportunity to work with them," said Megan Zeeck. "I believe human resources plays a large role in a business's growth potential because it manages the company's most valuable assets: its people. The ability to meet and exceed business objectives starts with them."



Megan earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and holds both the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification and Society of Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certification.



About Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries



Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists, Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients' success worldwide. Elements Global Services and Elements PEO are subsidiaries of Elements Holdings Group Inc. Learn more at www.elementsgs.com & www.elementspeo.com.



