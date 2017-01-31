Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Germany.

You will receive up-to-date details covering all mobile devices offered including smartphones, feature phones, tablets and hotspots.

The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):

Phone make and model

One-time price

Monthly price

Minimum contract period

Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size

Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection

Any special offers or discounts

All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.

This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each Mobile Network, including:

Ayyildiz Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Base Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

E-Plus Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Lebara Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Lyca Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

O2 Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

T-Mobil Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

Vodafone Germany Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio

