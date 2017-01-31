Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tryg A/S / Trading Statement Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by Lars Bonde 31-Jan-2017 / 15:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lars Bonde, Group COO has sold 4,600 Tryg shares for an amount of DKK 606,280 on 31 January 2017. The shares are sold in relation to the matching shares programme from 2012. See attachment for further details. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 12764 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Tryg A/S . . . Denmark Phone: . Fax: . E-mail: . Internet: . ISIN: DK0060013274 Category Code: TST TIDM: 0GBV Sequence No.: 3808 End of Announcement EQS News Service 540425 31-Jan-2017

