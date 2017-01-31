Valiant Investments Plc - Update, Issue of Equity and Total Votting Rights

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant")

Update on Flamethrower Plc, Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

31 January 2016

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc, and to announce that it has raised funds of £34,000 by way of a placing of ordinary shares.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

PORTFOLIO OF APPS FOR MINECRAFT

Flamethrower plc ("Flamethrower" or the "Company") has continued to expand its portfolio of apps, with recent acquisitions including a portfolio of iOS and Mac apps focussed on Minecraft, a multi-platform sandbox video game that enables players to design and create their own constructions in a 3D procedurally generated virtual landscape.

In 2016, lifetime global sales of Minecraft passed 100 million, with an average of 53,000 copies sold each day, making it the second best-selling video game of all time. Flamethrower's current portfolio of apps for Minecraft is as follows:

Lucky Block Mod For Minecraft: Guide And Tutorials (Mac) - A reference guide for installing and using the lucky block in Minecraft.

Building For Minecraft (Mac) - An educational guide on how to build within Minecraft.

Skins For Minecraft Tutorials And Guide (Mac) - A reference guide on how to build skins for Minecraft.

Trivia Game For Minecraft (iOS) - A quiz and trivia game for Minecraft.

Trivia For Minecraft - Craft Guide And Quiz (Mac and iOS) - Trivia questions and crafting and farming guide.

Cheats Guide And House Ideas For Minecraft (Mac) - A tutorial guide with house ideas.

Tutorials For Pixelmon Mod For Minecraft (Mac and iOS) - A mod that adds characters from the video game, Pokémon, to Minecraft.

House Ideas For Minecraft (Mac) - A video tutorial guide for building a wide range of houses and structures in Minecraft.

Command Blocks Guide for Minecraft (Mac) - A tutorial guide on how to use Command Blocks in Minecraft.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"The growth and popularity of Minecraft continues unabated, and we are delighted to have acquired an initial portfolio of apps for Minecrafters at a total cost of $34,375. The Mac apps are all priced on the App Store at between tier 6 and tier 10 ($6.99 - $9.99), whilst the iOS versions are tier 2 ($1.99), or monetized through ads. In addition to the apps for Minecraft acquired to date, we also have a Skin Creator for Minecraft in development, which we are targeting for release on Mac and iOS in February."

FORMATION OF SLOT RIGHT IN LTD

Flamethrower is pleased to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Slot Right In Ltd, which will serve as the Company's social casino division going forward. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming has forecast the social casino industry to be worth $4.4 billion in 2017, and the genre forms a cornerstone of Flamethrower's strategy. Slot Right In Ltd currently has over 20 social casino apps in development for release on both iOS and Android devices, including slots, solitaire, and craps.

Flamethrower will continue to focus on expanding its own app portfolio across other categories.

DOMAIN NAME PORTFOLIO

As Flamethrower evolves, the Company intends to diversify its digital asset portfolio to acquire domain names, which can be monetized through resale, leasing, and parking (i.e. thematic advertising). The Company intends to focus predominantly on dot com top level domains.

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £34,000 by way of a placing of 34,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.1p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital and enable it to further accelerate the development of its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this placing there are now 903,808,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.71% of the issued share capital.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"Having commenced construction of Flamethrower's portfolio of apps less than 10 months ago, we are delighted at both the pace we have been able to build the portfolio, and the range of apps now offered. Going forward, we will continue to expand the portfolio, and are greatly encouraged at the performance of Flamethrower and the broader impact it will have to the future development and growth of Valiant Investments."

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 903,808,666 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 903,808,666 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

