Global Chatbot Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rising Adoption of Chatbots in Healthcare Insurance Industry - Research and Markets

The global chatbot market to grow at a CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Chatbot Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The social networking platform started as an interaction tool for social activities and to allow users to remain connected with friends, family, and colleagues. However, it is maturing into a tool for brand engagement and interaction between the brand and the customer. In 2014, there were around 1.82 billion active social media users. This opens up ample opportunities for both consumers and enterprises to use chatbot technology that can benefit both. If the user of a social networking site requires assistance regarding new features, security, and other issues of the site, interaction with the chatbot will help the person to find a solution. Chatbot will prove helpful for enterprises as it will help them to connect with the user, increasing their brand awareness.



According to the report, customer relationships are crucial for effective revenue generation in any enterprise. The rising competition has made the enterprises strive for the largest market share and develop a wider customer base. To achieve this, the companies have started implementing enterprise solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). However, it is difficult to maintain the same level of personal contact with all the customers. The lack of a centralized system to control continuous communication with customers with relevant and consistent data results in loss of customer base and exposes the business to risks. Chatbots can be deployed for enterprise websites, enabling the companies to have continuous communication with customers. For instance, enterprises deploy chatbots to provide product or brand information to customers to increase the brand awareness. Chatbot also helps in promotions to encourage customers for signing up to the company's account. Therefore, effective deployment of chatbot enables personalized customer interaction.

