Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 13.2% to Reach Approximately $9.7 Billion by 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.7 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for wood plastic composites in emerging markets, increasing consumption of recyclable raw materials and recent advancement in the processing of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC).



Based on product type the market is categorized into Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) and other products. Other products segment is further segmented into Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene and polylactide.



By end users, WPC market is segmented into automotive industry, industrial and infrastructure industry, building materials industry and other end users. Building materials industry segment is further divided into fencing, decking and molding & siding. Other End Users are further segregated into consumer goods, piano keys and hot tubes.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for Wood Plastic Composites in emerging markets

3.1.2 Increasing consumption of Recyclable Raw Materials

3.1.3 Recent Advancement in the Processing of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market, By Product type

4.1 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3 Polyethylene (PE)

4.4 Other Products



5 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market, By End User

5.1 Automotive industry

5.2 Industrial and infrastructure industry

5.3 Building materials industry

5.3.1.1 Fencing

5.3.1.2 Decking

5.3.1.3 Molding & siding

5.4 Other End Users

5.4.1.1 Consumer goods

5.4.1.2 Piano keys

5.4.1.3 Hot tubes



6 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (AERT)

8.2 American Wood Fibers

8.3 AMSCO Windows

8.4 Axion International, Inc.

8.5 B&F Plastics

8.6 Beologic N.V.

8.7 Certainteed

8.8 CPG International

8.9 Fiberon, LLC

8.10 FkurKunststoff GmbH

8.11 Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

8.12 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

8.13 Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

8.14 Polymera, Inc.

8.15 Polyplank AB

8.16 Renolit

8.17 Tamko Building Products, Inc.

8.18 Timbertech

8.19 Trex Company, Inc.

8.20 Universal Forest Products, Inc.



