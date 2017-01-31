Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Tariff Trends SnapShot No. 78 Developments in New Smartphone Handset Pricing and Deals" report to their offering.

This report considers the developments in new smartphone handset pricing and deals, with the types of handset leasing and purchase plans available for users around the world. MNOs continue to move away from bundling the Post Pay usage tariff with the handset cost (subsidy), and instead provide a separate lease tariff for the handset rental itself. MNOs are also providing an upgrade path to acquire or replace new smartphones, for a rental fee with a small initial down payment.

The author compares the pricing offered by MNOs for the Apple iPhone 7 32 GB smartphone where offered around the world. Pricing models include a combination of usage and smartphone plan or a separate usage plan and interest-free smartphone plan sometimes with a once-off payment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction New types of Handset Pricing and Deals

2. New Smartphone purchase plans by region

3. The most common type of Smartphone purchase plans

4. Conclusions Changes in Smartphone purchasing plans

Companies Mentioned

AT&T (USA)

Airtel (Nigeria)

Bell Mobility (Canada)

CSL (Hong Kong)

Claro (Peru)

DU (UAE)

DiGi (Malaysia)

Etisalat (UAE)

Free Mobile (France)

KPN (Netherlands)

MTN (Ghana)

Maxis (Malaysia)

Mobily (Saudi Arabia)

Movistar (Mexico)

Ooredoo (Oman Qatar)

Orange (Cote d'Ivorie)

Proximus (Belgium)

SFR (France)

Safaricom (Kenya)

SingTel (Singapore)

Sprint (USA)

Starhub (Singapore)

T-Mobile (USA)

TIM (Brazil Italy)

Telcel (Mexico)

Tele2 (Sweden)

Telekom (Germany Romania)

Telkomsel (Indonesia)

Telus (Canada)

VIVO (Brazil)

Verizon (USA)

Vodacom (South Africa)

Vodafone (Portugal)

Wind (Canada)

Zain (Bahrain)

