

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The head of the United Nations refugee agency has said he is 'deeply worried' by the uncertainty facing thousands of refugees around the world who are in the process of being resettled to the United States after the country suspended its refugee programme last week.



According to a news release from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Monday, more than 800 refugees were set to make America their new home this week alone, but instead find themselves barred from travelling to the US.



The statement follows President Donald Trump's signing last Friday of an Executive Order that, among things, suspends the US refugee programme for 120 days and bars entry of refugees from several mostly Muslim countries, including Syria, until further notice.



UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi underlined once again UNHCR's position that refugees should receive equal treatment for protection and assistance, and opportunities for resettlement, regardless of their religion, nationality or race.



UNHCR estimates, based on average monthly figures for the last 15 years, that 20,000 refugees in precarious circumstances might have been resettled to the US during the 120 days covered by the Order.



'Refugees are anxious, confused and heartbroken at this suspension in what is already a lengthy process,' the release said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX