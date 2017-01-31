sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.01.2017 | 16:22
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results and Notice of AGM

31 January 2017

KAROO ENERGY PLC
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2016
And
Notice of AGM

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT

I am pleased to report that the Company has made continued progress over recent months particularly with our exploration programme. We announced recently that exploration work in the Gemsbok Basin covered by the Company's Prospecting Licences EL001/2012 and PL171/2015 has produced results which confirm the geological model for the Company's exploration programme. This model, based on multiple research projects, including deep boreholes and seismic surveys, undertaken by the Department of Geological Survey of Botswana and other published academic works, predicts a deep sedimentary basin, the Gemsbok Basin, infilled by Karoo Supergroup sedimentary rocks underlain by Nama Group sedimentary rocks. Both groups of rock, Karoo and Nama, are known to contain organic shales which form the target for this exploration project. This announcement underlines our commitment to and belief in the potential for shale gas within our portfolio of licences and we are continuing our exploration work and look forward to announcing our progress in due course.

FINANCIALS
The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2016 show a loss after taxation of GBP126,162 (2015: GBP81,231).

OUTLOOK
I am pleased at the exploration results delivered since my last report to shareholders and believe we are making steady progress with our exploration programme on our portfolio of licences in Botswana. We look forward to providing investors with detail on further progress over the coming weeks.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD on Tuesday 21 February 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the NEX Exchange Growth Market website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1317104

Noel Lyons
CEO
29 January 2017

The Directors of Karoo Energy accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:

Karoo Energy PLC
Noel Lyons
020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930

Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated*
Notes2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
££
Revenue
Cost of sales--
Gross profit--
Administrative expenses(125,749)(83,979)
Operating loss(125,749)(83,979)
Finance costs(1,630)(226)
Loss before taxation(127,379)(84,205)
Taxation1--
Minority interests1,2172,974
Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders(126,162)(81,231)
Earnings per share from operations
Basic and diluted earnings per share (£)2(0.0678)(0.0555)


Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated*
2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
££
Loss for the financial year(126,162)(81,231)
Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable
to the Company's equity shareholders(126,162)(81,231)

*See note 6.



Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October

Notes31 October 2016
Unaudited		31 October 2015
Unaudited		30 April 2016
Audited
Assets£££
Non-current assets
Intangible assets4477,051324,594362,252
Current assets
Receivables26,24426,67919,011
Cash and cash equivalents168,26114,482294,546
194,50541,161313,557
Total Assets671,556365,755675,809
Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves
Share capital3468,306370,814450,449
Share premium1,758,802525,6221,576,659
Retained earnings(1,822,896)(719,866)(1,696,734)
Shareholders' funds404,212176,570330,374
Minority Interests4,0863,9485,303
408,298180,518335,667
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables263,258185,236340,132
Total equity and liabilities671,556365,754675,809



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Unaudited

ShareShare premiumRetainedMinorityTotal
capitalearningsinterest
£££££
For the 6 months ended 31 October 2016
Balance at 1 May 2016450,4491,576,659(1,696,734)5,303335,677
Loss for the year--(126,162)(1,217)(127,379)
Total comprehensive income--(126,162)(1,217)(127,379)
Issue of shares17,857196,529--214,386
Cost of share issue-(14,386)--(14,386)
Balance at 31 October 2016468,3061,758,802(1,822,896)4,086408,298
For the 6 months ended 31 October 2015
Balance at 1 May 2015362,264431,572(638,635)6,922162,123
Loss for the year--(81,231)(2,974)(84,205)
Total comprehensive income--(81,231)(2,974)(84,205)
Issue of shares8,55094,050--102,600
MI on acquisition-----
Share based payments-----
Balance at 31 October 2015370,814525,622(719,866)3,948180,518



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated*
Notes2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
££
Cash flow from operating activities
Loss for the financial year before tax(127,379)(84,206)
Finance costs1,630226
(125,749)(83,980)
Changes in working capital
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables(7,233)15,574
(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables(134,368)11,334
Cash outflow from operating activities(267,350)(57,072)
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of intangible exploration assets(58,935)(60,198)
Net cash used in investing activities(58,935)(60,198)
Cash flow from financing activities
Issue of shares214,386102,600
Costs of share issue(14,386)-
Net cash from financing activities200,000102,600
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(126,285)(14,670)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period294,54629,152
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period168,26114,482

*See note 6.



Principal Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2016, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS"). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2016 and 31 October 2015 is unaudited.

IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2017.

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended30 April 2016.

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Information

1. Taxation

Analysis of charge in year
2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
££
Current tax
United Kingdom
UK corporation tax on loss for the year--
Adjustments to prior year taxation--
Deferred tax
United Kingdom
Origination and reversal of temporary differences--
Corporation tax charge--

The differences are explained as follows:
2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
££
Loss before tax(127,379)(84,206)
Loss on ordinary activities multiplied by standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20% and 21%(25,476)(17,683)
Tax effects of:
Expenses not deductible for tax purposes
Unrelieved tax losses carried forward25,47617,683
Adjustment to tax charge in respect of previous periods--
Changes in tax rates--
Corporation tax charge--

2. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.

The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented due to the losses reported, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

Basic earnings per share

2016
Unaudited
£		2015
Unaudited
£
Total basic loss per share(0.0678)(0.0555)

The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:

2016
Unaudited
£		2015
Unaudited
£
Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share(126,162)(81,232)

2016
Unaudited
Number		2015
Unaudited Number
Number of shares
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share186,158,089146,272,243

3. Share capital

2016
Unaudited		2015
Unaudited
Allotted, issued, and fully paid:No£No£
Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each
Opening balance180,179,829450,449144,905,504362,264
Shares issued:
10 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500--1,000,0002,500.00
30 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500--1,000,0002,500.00
30 September2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £31,350--1,140,0002,850.00
7 October2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £7,700--280,000700
31 May 2016 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium net of issue costs of £182,1437,142,85717,857--
187,322,686468,306148,325,504370,814

As regards income and capital distributions, all categories of shares rank pari passu as if the same constituted one class of share.

4. Intangible assets

Exploration assets
£
Cost & Net book value
At 30 April 2016362,252
Additions114,799
At 30 October 2016477,051
At 30 April 2015214,396
Additions110,198
At 30 October 2015324,594

Licence 001/2012 has expired in December 2015 and the renewal application has been lodged with the government of Botswana, which process is anticipated to take several months.

Management do not consider the asset to be impaired at 31 October 2016 as they expect the renewal to be successful.

Financial commitments in relation to licences held:

The Group is required to meet a minimum of exploration activity, with costs dictated under the terms of the licences. These are anticipated to be as follows:

Forecast FYE 2017Forecast FYE 2018Forecast FYE 2019Forecast FYE 2020
Exploration expenses£223,456£1,178,790£2,186,263£956,929

5. Events after the balance sheet date

The following shares have been issued by the Company since the balance sheet date:

DateNumber of sharesPrice per shareFunds raised
10 November 2016378,6223p11,358

6. Restatement of prior year comparatives

  • As disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2016, the Group adopted IFRS for the first time:
    • The transition resulted in the designation of the equity investments as "held for trading", resulting in the gains and losses on the investments being recognised in profit or loss for the year where previously under UK GAAP these gains and losses were recognised in a revaluation reserve.
    • For the comparative period ended 31 October 2015, this resulted in an adjustment to recognise finance costs of £226
  • The cash flow statement for the period ended 31 October 2015 has been restated to reflect that £37,499 of intangible additions were creditors at the reporting date, reducing the purchase of intangible exploration assets amount reported in the cash flow statement by that amount.

© 2017 PR Newswire