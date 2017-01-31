Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results and Notice of AGM

31 January 2017
KAROO ENERGY PLC
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2016
And
Notice of AGM
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT
I am pleased to report that the Company has made continued progress over recent months particularly with our exploration programme. We announced recently that exploration work in the Gemsbok Basin covered by the Company's Prospecting Licences EL001/2012 and PL171/2015 has produced results which confirm the geological model for the Company's exploration programme. This model, based on multiple research projects, including deep boreholes and seismic surveys, undertaken by the Department of Geological Survey of Botswana and other published academic works, predicts a deep sedimentary basin, the Gemsbok Basin, infilled by Karoo Supergroup sedimentary rocks underlain by Nama Group sedimentary rocks. Both groups of rock, Karoo and Nama, are known to contain organic shales which form the target for this exploration project. This announcement underlines our commitment to and belief in the potential for shale gas within our portfolio of licences and we are continuing our exploration work and look forward to announcing our progress in due course.
FINANCIALS
The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2016 show a loss after taxation of GBP126,162 (2015: GBP81,231).
OUTLOOK
I am pleased at the exploration results delivered since my last report to shareholders and believe we are making steady progress with our exploration programme on our portfolio of licences in Botswana. We look forward to providing investors with detail on further progress over the coming weeks.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD on Tuesday 21 February 2017 at 11.00 a.m.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the NEX Exchange Growth Market website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1317104
Noel Lyons
CEO
29 January 2017
The Directors of Karoo Energy accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October
|Restated*
|Notes
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|£
|£
|Revenue
|Cost of sales
|-
|-
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(125,749)
|(83,979)
|Operating loss
|(125,749)
|(83,979)
|Finance costs
|(1,630)
|(226)
|Loss before taxation
|(127,379)
|(84,205)
|Taxation
|1
|-
|-
|Minority interests
|1,217
|2,974
|Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders
|(126,162)
|(81,231)
|Earnings per share from operations
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (£)
|2
|(0.0678)
|(0.0555)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October
|Restated*
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|£
|£
|Loss for the financial year
|(126,162)
|(81,231)
|Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable
|to the Company's equity shareholders
|(126,162)
|(81,231)
*See note 6.
Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October
|Notes
|31 October 2016
Unaudited
|31 October 2015
Unaudited
|30 April 2016
Audited
|Assets
|£
|£
|£
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|4
|477,051
|324,594
|362,252
|Current assets
|Receivables
|26,244
|26,679
|19,011
|Cash and cash equivalents
|168,261
|14,482
|294,546
|194,505
|41,161
|313,557
|Total Assets
|671,556
|365,755
|675,809
|Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|3
|468,306
|370,814
|450,449
|Share premium
|1,758,802
|525,622
|1,576,659
|Retained earnings
|(1,822,896)
|(719,866)
|(1,696,734)
|Shareholders' funds
|404,212
|176,570
|330,374
|Minority Interests
|4,086
|3,948
|5,303
|408,298
|180,518
|335,667
|Current liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|263,258
|185,236
|340,132
|Total equity and liabilities
|671,556
|365,754
|675,809
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Unaudited
|Share
|Share premium
|Retained
|Minority
|Total
|capital
|earnings
|interest
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|For the 6 months ended 31 October 2016
|Balance at 1 May 2016
|450,449
|1,576,659
|(1,696,734)
|5,303
|335,677
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|(126,162)
|(1,217)
|(127,379)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|(126,162)
|(1,217)
|(127,379)
|Issue of shares
|17,857
|196,529
|-
|-
|214,386
|Cost of share issue
|-
|(14,386)
|-
|-
|(14,386)
|Balance at 31 October 2016
|468,306
|1,758,802
|(1,822,896)
|4,086
|408,298
|For the 6 months ended 31 October 2015
|Balance at 1 May 2015
|362,264
|431,572
|(638,635)
|6,922
|162,123
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|(81,231)
|(2,974)
|(84,205)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|(81,231)
|(2,974)
|(84,205)
|Issue of shares
|8,550
|94,050
|-
|-
|102,600
|MI on acquisition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share based payments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 31 October 2015
|370,814
|525,622
|(719,866)
|3,948
|180,518
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October
|Restated*
|Notes
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|£
|£
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Loss for the financial year before tax
|(127,379)
|(84,206)
|Finance costs
|1,630
|226
|(125,749)
|(83,980)
|Changes in working capital
|(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables
|(7,233)
|15,574
|(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables
|(134,368)
|11,334
|Cash outflow from operating activities
|(267,350)
|(57,072)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of intangible exploration assets
|(58,935)
|(60,198)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(58,935)
|(60,198)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Issue of shares
|214,386
|102,600
|Costs of share issue
|(14,386)
|-
|Net cash from financing activities
|200,000
|102,600
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(126,285)
|(14,670)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period
|294,546
|29,152
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period
|168,261
|14,482
*See note 6.
Principal Accounting Policies
Basis of preparation
The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2016, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS"). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2016 and 31 October 2015 is unaudited.
IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.
The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2017.
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.
In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended30 April 2016.
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Information
1. Taxation
|Analysis of charge in year
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|£
|£
|Current tax
|United Kingdom
|UK corporation tax on loss for the year
|-
|-
|Adjustments to prior year taxation
|-
|-
|Deferred tax
|United Kingdom
|Origination and reversal of temporary differences
|-
|-
|Corporation tax charge
|-
|-
|The differences are explained as follows:
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|£
|£
|Loss before tax
|(127,379)
|(84,206)
|Loss on ordinary activities multiplied by standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20% and 21%
|(25,476)
|(17,683)
|Tax effects of:
|Expenses not deductible for tax purposes
|Unrelieved tax losses carried forward
|25,476
|17,683
|Adjustment to tax charge in respect of previous periods
|-
|-
|Changes in tax rates
|-
|-
|Corporation tax charge
|-
|-
2. Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.
The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented due to the losses reported, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.
Basic earnings per share
|2016
Unaudited
£
|2015
Unaudited
£
|Total basic loss per share
|(0.0678)
|(0.0555)
The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:
|2016
Unaudited
£
|2015
Unaudited
£
|Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share
|(126,162)
|(81,232)
|2016
Unaudited
Number
|2015
Unaudited Number
|Number of shares
|Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share
|186,158,089
|146,272,243
3. Share capital
|2016
Unaudited
|2015
Unaudited
|Allotted, issued, and fully paid:
|No
|£
|No
|£
|Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each
|Opening balance
|180,179,829
|450,449
|144,905,504
|362,264
|Shares issued:
|10 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2,500.00
|30 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2,500.00
|30 September2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £31,350
|-
|-
|1,140,000
|2,850.00
|7 October2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £7,700
|-
|-
|280,000
|700
|31 May 2016 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium net of issue costs of £182,143
|7,142,857
|17,857
|-
|-
|187,322,686
|468,306
|148,325,504
|370,814
As regards income and capital distributions, all categories of shares rank pari passu as if the same constituted one class of share.
4. Intangible assets
|Exploration assets
|£
|Cost & Net book value
|At 30 April 2016
|362,252
|Additions
|114,799
|At 30 October 2016
|477,051
|At 30 April 2015
|214,396
|Additions
|110,198
|At 30 October 2015
|324,594
Licence 001/2012 has expired in December 2015 and the renewal application has been lodged with the government of Botswana, which process is anticipated to take several months.
Management do not consider the asset to be impaired at 31 October 2016 as they expect the renewal to be successful.
Financial commitments in relation to licences held:
The Group is required to meet a minimum of exploration activity, with costs dictated under the terms of the licences. These are anticipated to be as follows:
|Forecast FYE 2017
|Forecast FYE 2018
|Forecast FYE 2019
|Forecast FYE 2020
|Exploration expenses
|£223,456
|£1,178,790
|£2,186,263
|£956,929
5. Events after the balance sheet date
The following shares have been issued by the Company since the balance sheet date:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Price per share
|Funds raised
|10 November 2016
|378,622
|3p
|11,358
6. Restatement of prior year comparatives
- As disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2016, the Group adopted IFRS for the first time:
- The transition resulted in the designation of the equity investments as "held for trading", resulting in the gains and losses on the investments being recognised in profit or loss for the year where previously under UK GAAP these gains and losses were recognised in a revaluation reserve.
- For the comparative period ended 31 October 2015, this resulted in an adjustment to recognise finance costs of £226
- The cash flow statement for the period ended 31 October 2015 has been restated to reflect that £37,499 of intangible additions were creditors at the reporting date, reducing the purchase of intangible exploration assets amount reported in the cash flow statement by that amount.