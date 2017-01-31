Karoo Energy Plc - Interim Results and Notice of AGM

31 January 2017

KAROO ENERGY PLC

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2016

And

Notice of AGM

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATEMENT

I am pleased to report that the Company has made continued progress over recent months particularly with our exploration programme. We announced recently that exploration work in the Gemsbok Basin covered by the Company's Prospecting Licences EL001/2012 and PL171/2015 has produced results which confirm the geological model for the Company's exploration programme. This model, based on multiple research projects, including deep boreholes and seismic surveys, undertaken by the Department of Geological Survey of Botswana and other published academic works, predicts a deep sedimentary basin, the Gemsbok Basin, infilled by Karoo Supergroup sedimentary rocks underlain by Nama Group sedimentary rocks. Both groups of rock, Karoo and Nama, are known to contain organic shales which form the target for this exploration project. This announcement underlines our commitment to and belief in the potential for shale gas within our portfolio of licences and we are continuing our exploration work and look forward to announcing our progress in due course.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2016 show a loss after taxation of GBP126,162 (2015: GBP81,231).

OUTLOOK

I am pleased at the exploration results delivered since my last report to shareholders and believe we are making steady progress with our exploration programme on our portfolio of licences in Botswana. We look forward to providing investors with detail on further progress over the coming weeks.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD on Tuesday 21 February 2017 at 11.00 a.m.



Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and is available on the NEX Exchange Growth Market website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=1317104

Noel Lyons

CEO

29 January 2017

The Directors of Karoo Energy accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated* Notes 2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited £ £ Revenue Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses (125,749) (83,979) Operating loss (125,749) (83,979) Finance costs (1,630) (226) Loss before taxation (127,379) (84,205) Taxation 1 - - Minority interests 1,217 2,974 Loss for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (126,162) (81,231) Earnings per share from operations Basic and diluted earnings per share (£) 2 (0.0678) (0.0555)





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated* 2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited £ £ Loss for the financial year (126,162) (81,231) Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (126,162) (81,231)

*See note 6.







Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 October

Notes 31 October 2016

Unaudited 31 October 2015

Unaudited 30 April 2016

Audited Assets £ £ £ Non-current assets Intangible assets 4 477,051 324,594 362,252 Current assets Receivables 26,244 26,679 19,011 Cash and cash equivalents 168,261 14,482 294,546 194,505 41,161 313,557 Total Assets 671,556 365,755 675,809 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 3 468,306 370,814 450,449 Share premium 1,758,802 525,622 1,576,659 Retained earnings (1,822,896) (719,866) (1,696,734) Shareholders' funds 404,212 176,570 330,374 Minority Interests 4,086 3,948 5,303 408,298 180,518 335,667 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 263,258 185,236 340,132 Total equity and liabilities 671,556 365,754 675,809





Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Unaudited

Share Share premium Retained Minority Total capital earnings interest £ £ £ £ £ For the 6 months ended 31 October 2016 Balance at 1 May 2016 450,449 1,576,659 (1,696,734) 5,303 335,677 Loss for the year - - (126,162) (1,217) (127,379) Total comprehensive income - - (126,162) (1,217) (127,379) Issue of shares 17,857 196,529 - - 214,386 Cost of share issue - (14,386) - - (14,386) Balance at 31 October 2016 468,306 1,758,802 (1,822,896) 4,086 408,298 For the 6 months ended 31 October 2015 Balance at 1 May 2015 362,264 431,572 (638,635) 6,922 162,123 Loss for the year - - (81,231) (2,974) (84,205) Total comprehensive income - - (81,231) (2,974) (84,205) Issue of shares 8,550 94,050 - - 102,600 MI on acquisition - - - - - Share based payments - - - - - Balance at 31 October 2015 370,814 525,622 (719,866) 3,948 180,518





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October

Restated* Notes 2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited £ £ Cash flow from operating activities Loss for the financial year before tax (127,379) (84,206) Finance costs 1,630 226 (125,749) (83,980) Changes in working capital (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (7,233) 15,574 (Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables (134,368) 11,334 Cash outflow from operating activities (267,350) (57,072) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible exploration assets (58,935) (60,198) Net cash used in investing activities (58,935) (60,198) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of shares 214,386 102,600 Costs of share issue (14,386) - Net cash from financing activities 200,000 102,600 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (126,285) (14,670) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period 294,546 29,152 Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period 168,261 14,482

*See note 6.





Principal Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements for Karoo Energy plc have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the audited financial information for the year ended 30 April 2016, which complied with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use in the European Union ("IFRS"). The financial information for the periods ended 31 October 2016 and 31 October 2015 is unaudited.

IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS that the Directors expect to be applicable as at 30 April 2017.

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended30 April 2016.

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Information

1. Taxation

Analysis of charge in year 2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited £ £ Current tax United Kingdom UK corporation tax on loss for the year - - Adjustments to prior year taxation - - Deferred tax United Kingdom Origination and reversal of temporary differences - - Corporation tax charge - -

The differences are explained as follows: 2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited £ £ Loss before tax (127,379) (84,206) Loss on ordinary activities multiplied by standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20% and 21% (25,476) (17,683) Tax effects of: Expenses not deductible for tax purposes Unrelieved tax losses carried forward 25,476 17,683 Adjustment to tax charge in respect of previous periods - - Changes in tax rates - - Corporation tax charge - -

2. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Ordinary Shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.

The Group does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented due to the losses reported, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

Basic earnings per share

2016

Unaudited

£ 2015

Unaudited

£ Total basic loss per share (0.0678) (0.0555)

The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:

2016

Unaudited

£ 2015

Unaudited

£ Loss used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share (126,162) (81,232)

2016

Unaudited

Number 2015

Unaudited Number Number of shares Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 186,158,089 146,272,243

3. Share capital

2016

Unaudited 2015

Unaudited Allotted, issued, and fully paid: No £ No £ Ordinary shares of 0.0025 each Opening balance 180,179,829 450,449 144,905,504 362,264 Shares issued: 10 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500 - - 1,000,000 2,500.00 30 July 2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £27,500 - - 1,000,000 2,500.00 30 September2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £31,350 - - 1,140,000 2,850.00 7 October2015 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium of £7,700 - - 280,000 700 31 May 2016 - shares issued at 3p each resulting in premium net of issue costs of £182,143 7,142,857 17,857 - - 187,322,686 468,306 148,325,504 370,814

As regards income and capital distributions, all categories of shares rank pari passu as if the same constituted one class of share.

4. Intangible assets

Exploration assets £ Cost & Net book value At 30 April 2016 362,252 Additions 114,799 At 30 October 2016 477,051 At 30 April 2015 214,396 Additions 110,198 At 30 October 2015 324,594

Licence 001/2012 has expired in December 2015 and the renewal application has been lodged with the government of Botswana, which process is anticipated to take several months.

Management do not consider the asset to be impaired at 31 October 2016 as they expect the renewal to be successful.

Financial commitments in relation to licences held:

The Group is required to meet a minimum of exploration activity, with costs dictated under the terms of the licences. These are anticipated to be as follows:

Forecast FYE 2017 Forecast FYE 2018 Forecast FYE 2019 Forecast FYE 2020 Exploration expenses £223,456 £1,178,790 £2,186,263 £956,929

5. Events after the balance sheet date

The following shares have been issued by the Company since the balance sheet date:

Date Number of shares Price per share Funds raised 10 November 2016 378,622 3p 11,358

Restatement of prior year comparatives