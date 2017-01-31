sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.01.2017 | 16:24
Schrift ändern:
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, January 31

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 11). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 2:99.96%0.04%1,247
Resolution 3:99.96%0.04%1,247
Resolution 4:100.00%0.00%869
Resolution 5:100.00%0.00%2,116
Resolution 6:99.99%0.01%1,247
Resolution 7:99.95%0.05%1,247
Resolution 8:99.98%0.02%8,567,032
Resolution 9:100.00%0.00%5,924
Resolution 10:99.98%0.02%4,627
Resolution 11:99.98%0.02%31,551
Resolution 12:99.98%0.02%0


31 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire