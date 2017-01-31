sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.01.2017 | 16:24
(1 Leser)
Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 31

31 January 2017

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 January 2017 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 159,013,416 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 159,013,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Enquiries:

Phil Higgs
Cenkos Securities plc
Tel: 020 7397 1913

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001



