Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Company Secretary Change

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Change of Company Secretary

The Company announces that it has appointed Ben Harber to the post of Company Secretary with effect from 1stFebruary 2017.

This appointment follows the resignation, with immediate effect, of Marta Halabala.MrsHalabala has served in her role since 27 February 2015 and the Board would like to thank her for her services as Company Secretary.

Ben Harber is currently a Partner at Shakespeare Martineau LLP and is a qualified Company Secretary. Ben has worked in the company secretarial arena for 19 years and has extensive knowledge and experience dealing with publicly quoted companies.

