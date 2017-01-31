BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

December 2016 Share Conversion

31 January 2017



The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 January 2017 Share Conversion Date:

102 GBP Shares to convert to EUR Shares

266 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

9,798 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

46 EUR Shares to convert to GBP Shares

1,200 EUR Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for January 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 January 2017.



Company website: www.bhmacro.com







Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited



Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736



