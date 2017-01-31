Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 January 2017 at 17:20 CET+1



Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2016 Result on Tuesday 7 February 2017 at around 8:30 Finnish time (6:30 UK time).



The event for analysts, investors and media will be held in English by President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO Kim Ignatius at 11:00 Finnish time (9:00 UK time) at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. The live webcast can be viewed on Sanoma's website at www.sanoma.com/en/investors and on demand after the event.



Please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time by dialing Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361 US: +1 719 457 2086 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 721 9251 Conference id: 3062306



To join the event at Sanomatalo, please register via email ir@sanoma.com by 3 February 2017.



The presentation material will be available on Sanoma's website after the report has been published.



Additional information Sanoma's Investor Relations, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944



Sanoma



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion and we employed over 6,000 professionals in 2015. The Sanoma shares are listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.