Nematicides Market Worth 1.43 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Nematicides Marketby Type (Fumigant, Carbamate, Organophosphate, Bionematicide), Form (Solid, Liquid), Method of Application (Fumigation, Irrigation, Seed Treatment), Application (Agricultural, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 1.43 Billion at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2016 to 2022.

The Nematicides Market is gaining momentum due to better maintenance of soil health to achieve the required crop yield and emergence of South American countries as major contributors toward the growth of the overall Nematicides Market.

The fumigant segment, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the Nematicides Market in 2015

The market for fumigant, among other types of nematicides, accounted for the largest market share in 2015. This is attributed to its larger use on high-value fresh produce crop varieties such as fruits & vegetables. Several general purpose fumigants allow better control of nematodes in soil. The efficacy is related to their high volatility at ambient temperatures. All fumigants have low molecular weights and occur as gases or liquids. As they volatilize, the gas diffuses through the spaces between soil particles; killing the nematodes effectively.

The liquid segment, by form, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022

The Nematicides Market, by form, is dominated by the solid (granular or powder) form; and the liquid segment, by form, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Liquid-based nematicides are cost-effective in terms of material and handling. Nematicides in the liquid form have the flexibility for more accurate and direct placement of the nematicides to the target crop.

The seed treatment segment, by method of application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022

The seed treatment segment, by method of application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The method is less harmful as compared to chemical-based nematicides, especially on the human health and rise in the price of pesticides and fertilizers compels the farm growers to opt for newer crop protection techniques.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Nematicides Market from 2016 to 2022

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Nematicides Market from 2016 to 2022. This is due to the growing agricultural segment in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region and better crop protection techniques being adapted by the farm growers.

The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Monsanto Company (U.S). These players adopted mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as their key strategies. The other companies which are profiled are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. (Japan), and Valent Corporation (U.S.).

