SThree (STHR) SThree: Transfer of shares held in treasury 31-Jan-2017 / 15:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2017 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 31 January 2017 it transferred 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from treasury to the trustee of the SThree Employees' Share Ownership Plan Trust (the 'Trust') to be used to satisfy awards granted under the Company's employees' share schemes. Following this transfer the Company holds 1,411,318 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,254,912 Ordinary Shares (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury). Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TRS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3809 End of Announcement EQS News Service 540439 31-Jan-2017

