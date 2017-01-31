ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- In recognition of the company's workforce training and development programs, Training Magazine has ranked ADP number 25 on its Training Top 125 list for 2017. ADP also received an Outstanding Training Initiative Award for its "Major Account Services (MAS) Fast Path" training initiative. The rankings and awards were announced on January 30, 2017, at an awards gala at the Training 2017 Conference & Expo held in San Diego, California.

"We are very proud to be listed in the 'Training Top 125 list for 2017' and recognized with the 'Outstanding Training Initiative Award,'" said Andrea Elkin, vice president of Enterprise Learning for ADP. "This recognition supports our focus on continuing to accelerate our efforts to provide modern learning experiences for our associates and clients."

Now in its 17th year, the Training Top 125 ranks organizations with outstanding employer-sponsored workforce training and development offerings. The ranking is based on benchmarking statistics, including total training budget, percentage of payroll, number of training hours per employee program, workplace surveys and more. The ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. For more information about Training Magazine's Top 125 rankings, please visit trainingmag.com.

