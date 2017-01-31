

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc D Ordinary Shares



The Board is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 1 February 2016 (the 'Offer), 516,935 D Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 31 January 2017 based on an issue price of 98.1 pence per share.



Application has been made for the admission of the 516,935 D Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities.



Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 4,776,871 D Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 4,776,871 D Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.



