ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI) -- a privately held, industry-leading provider of cybersecurity technology, program management and engineering services for government organizations and commercial enterprises -- is proud to announce the official launch of its cybersecurity division Cytellix, a managed security service provider specializing in proactive cybersecurity. With some of the most experienced experts in the nation providing turnkey solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMB) in commercial markets including finance, education, manufacturing, municipalities, legal and healthcare among others, Cytellix serves as the first line of defense and the foundation of network cybersecurity. From its security operation center in Orange County, Calif., Cytellix offers a comprehensive service of network vulnerability assessments, real-time network scanning, continuous monitoring, threat detection and remediation -- a tremendous value at an affordable cost.

"We intentionally turned our attention to focus on the underserved SMB sector," says Cytellix founder Martha Daniel, the former U.S. Navy cryptologist and fearless entrepreneur who in 1992 founded IMRI with a vision to translate business needs into technology solutions. "Unlike large corporations that have the resources to recover after a major data breach, these companies have their entire futures at stake, with less capacity to survive a cyber attack primarily because they lack the necessary human and financial resources. Cytellix offers security and a competitive edge based on its ability to analyze areas of cyber vulnerability, which helps organizations prevent harmful disruption to their business continuity."

The world is well aware of the breadth and scope of cyberhackers' ability to infiltrate, disrupt and temporarily disable some of the biggest global corporations on the planet but even more pervasive, yet underreported, are the attacks on small and medium-size businesses. In 2015 alone, the SMB sector represented more than 60 percent of all cyberattacks in the U.S. -- a significant increase from just 18 percent in 2011 -- with the U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance reporting that 60 percent of these victims go out of business within six months of an attack. In addition to lost and stolen money and customer information, these companies have sacrificed significant revenues, intellectual property, start-up valuation and suffered reputation damage.

While some companies may now be willing to spend and dedicate more resources toward fighting cybercrime, it is a fact that 20 percent of network threats are "unknown," with smart devices, security systems, Internet of Things devices and network printers causing the majority of problems. Unwittingly exposed, a network perimeter becomes blurred, with defense mechanisms rendered inoperable. The frustration an organization feels from cyber violations, however, isn't solely from the initial breach but also from the inability to prevent it from occurring in the first place.

Backed by more than two decades of experience supporting global commercial enterprises and local agencies such as the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of California, Metropolitan Water District and numerous government organizations such as the Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command and the Executive Office of the President of the United States, Cytellix successfully analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations in a wide range of data-rich industries, with a focus on SMBs.

"With Internet and cloud technology firmly established and increasing security breaches by cyberhackers from organized crime syndicates, hacktivists and nation states stealing critical enterprise data and personal client information, Cytellix is proactively serving as the first line of defense in identifying and addressing potential attacks," adds Brian Berger, who runs the Cytellix cybersecurity division for IMRI. "By closing the gap between known and 'unknown' threats, Cytellix is not only providing affordable managed security services to disrupt cybersecurity technology but also ensuring business continuity and a brighter future for organizations in the SMB sector, as well as enterprises throughout the world."

For more information about Cytellix, visit www.cytellix.com or follow Cytellix on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CYTELLIX: Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is a privately held cybersecurity managed service provider, specializing in proactive situational awareness. Cytellix has the only solution in the industry that can detect known and "unknown" threats in any enterprise environment, while providing complete network visibility and system compatibility. Cytellix analyzes the traffic and behavior of millions of IP addresses for organizations of every size in a wide range of data-rich industries -- including government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, higher education and healthcare -- with best-in-class, real-time network scanning technology. In addition to securing network perimeters for the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as leading corporations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company, Cytellix has created an affordable turnkey solution for small- and mid-size companies -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years -- and its solutions have protected over 7 million devices thus far. (www.cytellix.com)

