PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with numerous banking locations in Arizona, is financing the construction of Gilbert Christian Schools' new elementary and middle school campus, which will be located near Greenfield Road and Ryan Road in Gilbert.

FirstBank financed a total of $11.25 million, funding the campus's construction. The new school will be over 56,000 sq. ft., and will include four buildings on an 8.72-acre site.

This is further expansion for Gilbert Christian Schools, which currently operates another K-8 campus and high school. The current K-8 grade school located at 1424 S. Promenade Lane and high school located at 3632 E. Jasper Drive will remain in their same locations.

"We are so excited to open an additional elementary and middle school campus just a few minutes south of our current location, and welcome more students, parents, and staff to join our wonderful learning community," said Jim Desmarchais of Gilbert Christian Schools. "Our student population has simply outgrown our current space, which is a very fortunate problem to have."

The new campus will accommodate significantly more students, lessening the current waiting list and ensuring area students will get access to a quality education.

"We're thrilled that we could partner with Gilbert Christian Schools to help create a new, state-of-the-art campus for the next generation of students and faculty," said Joel Johnson, East Valley President of FirstBank. "It's very exciting to watch our community grow and thrive, and we are so happy to assist in funding this construction."

FirstBank offers a variety of business loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction loans, SBA loans and business loans for working capital or fixed asset needs. For more information on the bank's business products and services, visit startandgrowtoday.com.

