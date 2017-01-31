Today TerraForm Global (NASDAQ: GLBL) released its long-overdue Q2 2016 results, as a step towards regaining regulatory compliance in advance of a potential takeover by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

The results show the yieldco getting its feet back under it following the collapse of SunEdison, its sponsor, and Global reported its the first clearly profitable quarter in some time. The company brought in $56 million in revenue and $17 million in operating income, and its $6 million in net income mostly offsets the losses from the previous quarter.

Global also reported $43 million in cash available for distribution (CAFD), ...

