Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Mobile Networks Bundles/Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Bundles/Plans covering Mobile Networks and MVNOs in the United Kingdom. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
This report covers all pre-paid and post-paid consumer bundles/plans offered by the top Mobile Networks in the United Kingdom.
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date data-points delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each bundle/plan including (where applicable):
Bundle Name
Bundle Price
Allowances:
-- Number of National Minutes (on-net and off-net)
-- Number of SMS
-- Data
Out of Bundle Rates
Validity period
Minimum contract period
Data speeds (e.g. 4G)
Applicable Add-Ons
Any special offers or discounts
Any other terms and restrictions
This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each bundle/plan, including:
BT Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
BT Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
EE National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
EE National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Freedom Pop National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Freedom Pop National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
GiffGaff National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
GiffGaff National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
iD Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
iD Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Lebara Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Lebara Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Lyca Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Lyca Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
O2 National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
O2 National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Sky Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Sky Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Talk Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Talk Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Tesco Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Tesco Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Three National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Three National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Virgin Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Virgin Mobile National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
Vodafone National Bundles/Plans (Pre-Paid)
Vodafone National Bundles/Plans (Post-Paid)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2kr7r/united_kingdom
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005916/en/
