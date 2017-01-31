sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021 - Analysis By Product & Application - Key Vendors are 3M, Ashland, CryoLife, H.B. Fuller & Henkel

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical adhesives and sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in the number of surgeries carried out worldwide. Due to an increase in disposable income and health awareness in the developing and developed regions, the demand for surgeries is increasing. This is boosting the medical adhesives and sealants market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing importance of adhesive dentistry. The global dental service market is growing at an impressive rate; there has been a significant increase in the number of people looking for dental care services recently. Technological advances have led to the emergence of better dental care procedures. These advanced dental care procedures are replacing traditional dental care procedures. Currently, advanced procedures and technologies account for more than 50% of the financial profit of the dental care service market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is conformance to stringent regulations and statutory norms. Manufacturers of medical adhesives and sealants need to comply with strict environmental regulations. An example of such a regulation is the European Union's Restriction on the usage of certain Hazardous Substances directive which bans the use of chemicals such as cadmium, lead, and other hazardous materials in medical components.

Key vendors:

  • 3M
  • Ashland
  • CryoLife
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel

Other prominent vendors:

  • Advanced Medical Solutions
  • Adhesive Research
  • Baxter International
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lcmvzz/global_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


